Check out these Waycross homes on the market

(Waycross, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Waycross than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1302 Elizabeth, Waycross, 31501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Here is an investor special, this loving home currently has a tenant. This is a, solid built home which was constructed in 1940. This home features 3 bedrooms , 2 full bathrooms. From the backdoor entrance you are greeted with the breakfast area and kitchen which will lead you into the dining room and very spacious living room area. This home is 1562 square feet with lots of room and storage. This property is located on a corner lot with .27 acers which has a fence all the way around. Has plenty of outside storage and a large carport. It is a must see.

For open house information, contact Josh Griffin, South + East Properties at 912-268-3105

219 Marion Street, Blackshear, 31516 5 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,035 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This historical 5-bedroom/3-bath home situated on .4 acres in the city of Blackshear has been fully renovated by its current owner. Hardwood floors throughout the home have been restored to their original beauty. Downstairs features a spacious living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautiful farmhouse kitchen, a separate dining room, and a sitting room. Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space, new formica countertops, new faucets, an old-fashioned farmhouse sink, & a central bar to sit and work or enjoy a meal. Flooring is laminate in all three bathrooms and has been installed within the past year. A screened-in back porch overlooks the backyard, and an additional sun porch overlooks the backyard with a perfect view of the above-ground pool and a 12x20 storage shed. New metal roof was installed within the past year. New A/C & heat pump was just installed. Transferrable termite/pest control contract in place.

For open house information, contact Tanya Coleman, Compass360 Realty Inc. at 912-283-3512

1880 Huckaby Road, Waycross, 31503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,900 | Mobile Home | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This Jamestown charmer, found just on the outskirts of town, is looking for new owners to begin their next chapter. Sitting on a beautiful lot of 1.83 acres, anyone who visits this home is bound to find peace and serenity. With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this home features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, a substantially-sized laundry room, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and updated flooring throughout. An open-floor plan welcomes you in the front door to the living room, kitchen, and dining area. To the right of the living room are two guest bedrooms as well as a newly renovated bathroom that captivates sweet southern charm. To the left of the living room is the primary bedroom that houses a bathroom, vanity area, and vast walk-in closet. Through the kitchen and dining area, you will enter the mudroom where doing laundry will be a breeze. On the back screened-in porch, you will want to spend all of your upcoming nights with friends and family.

For open house information, contact Sheri Bashlor, South + East Properties at 912-268-3105

3176 Dean Still Rd, Blackshear, 31516 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Here's a nice home on large corner lot with 1.96 acres located in desirable Midway Elementary School District. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Front porch leads to living room with new wood laminate flooring. Kitchen is tiled with refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher; eating area. Tiled laundry room. Master bedroom with new wood laminate flooring and walk-in closet and master bath is tiled with shower only. Additional bedrooms with new wood laminate flooring. Guest bath is tiled with tub/shower combo. Single covered carport attached re parking. Combo fenced backyard with separately fenced area with large Barn with lean too and power. Per seller, power with Satilla REMC and less than $200/month. Well/septic Central air/heat/electric, approx 4 years old. New hot water heater. Attractive home...call today!!!

For open house information, contact Jody DuPont, Compass360 Realty Inc. at 912-283-3512