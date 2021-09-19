CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waycross, GA

Check out these Waycross homes on the market

Waycross Today
Waycross Today
 4 days ago

(Waycross, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Waycross than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmlye_0c10W3V600

1302 Elizabeth, Waycross, 31501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Here is an investor special, this loving home currently has a tenant. This is a, solid built home which was constructed in 1940. This home features 3 bedrooms , 2 full bathrooms. From the backdoor entrance you are greeted with the breakfast area and kitchen which will lead you into the dining room and very spacious living room area. This home is 1562 square feet with lots of room and storage. This property is located on a corner lot with .27 acers which has a fence all the way around. Has plenty of outside storage and a large carport. It is a must see.

For open house information, contact Josh Griffin, South + East Properties at 912-268-3105

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-30792)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7vyi_0c10W3V600

219 Marion Street, Blackshear, 31516

5 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,035 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This historical 5-bedroom/3-bath home situated on .4 acres in the city of Blackshear has been fully renovated by its current owner. Hardwood floors throughout the home have been restored to their original beauty. Downstairs features a spacious living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautiful farmhouse kitchen, a separate dining room, and a sitting room. Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space, new formica countertops, new faucets, an old-fashioned farmhouse sink, & a central bar to sit and work or enjoy a meal. Flooring is laminate in all three bathrooms and has been installed within the past year. A screened-in back porch overlooks the backyard, and an additional sun porch overlooks the backyard with a perfect view of the above-ground pool and a 12x20 storage shed. New metal roof was installed within the past year. New A/C & heat pump was just installed. Transferrable termite/pest control contract in place.

For open house information, contact Tanya Coleman, Compass360 Realty Inc. at 912-283-3512

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-30782)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQrAP_0c10W3V600

1880 Huckaby Road, Waycross, 31503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,900 | Mobile Home | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This Jamestown charmer, found just on the outskirts of town, is looking for new owners to begin their next chapter. Sitting on a beautiful lot of 1.83 acres, anyone who visits this home is bound to find peace and serenity. With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this home features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, a substantially-sized laundry room, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and updated flooring throughout. An open-floor plan welcomes you in the front door to the living room, kitchen, and dining area. To the right of the living room are two guest bedrooms as well as a newly renovated bathroom that captivates sweet southern charm. To the left of the living room is the primary bedroom that houses a bathroom, vanity area, and vast walk-in closet. Through the kitchen and dining area, you will enter the mudroom where doing laundry will be a breeze. On the back screened-in porch, you will want to spend all of your upcoming nights with friends and family.

For open house information, contact Sheri Bashlor, South + East Properties at 912-268-3105

Copyright © 2021 Golden Isles Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIAORGA-1629113)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atOHv_0c10W3V600

3176 Dean Still Rd, Blackshear, 31516

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Here's a nice home on large corner lot with 1.96 acres located in desirable Midway Elementary School District. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Front porch leads to living room with new wood laminate flooring. Kitchen is tiled with refrigerator, oven/range, microwave and dishwasher; eating area. Tiled laundry room. Master bedroom with new wood laminate flooring and walk-in closet and master bath is tiled with shower only. Additional bedrooms with new wood laminate flooring. Guest bath is tiled with tub/shower combo. Single covered carport attached re parking. Combo fenced backyard with separately fenced area with large Barn with lean too and power. Per seller, power with Satilla REMC and less than $200/month. Well/septic Central air/heat/electric, approx 4 years old. New hot water heater. Attractive home...call today!!!

For open house information, contact Jody DuPont, Compass360 Realty Inc. at 912-283-3512

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-30929)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Waycross, GA
City
Blackshear, GA
Local
Georgia Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laminate Flooring#Hardwood Flooring#Water Heater#Laundry Room#The Living Room#Ga#New A C Heat#Compass360 Realty Inc#Satilla Remc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Waycross Today

Waycross Today

Waycross, GA
121
Followers
214
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waycross Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy