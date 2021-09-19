Top homes for sale in Greenville

(Greenville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1431 Warringwood Drive, Greenville, 75402 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,807 | Single Family Residence | 1,175 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14629766 - Built by Altura Homes - November completion! ~ What an amazing and affordable starter home!. In a lovely community just off Hwy 380 & Interstate 30, in Greenville. A very desirable proximity to schools, shopping. Greenville is a vibrant and dynamic small town with a great big heart and lots of room to grow. Making this a wonderful place for your family to call home! This single-story home includes durable vinyl wood flooring, granite countertops and many other upgrades and luxury features. Jackson’s Run offers a serene setting with 4 adorable, family friendly floor plans. Come experience the quality of life you can only find here!!!

2602 Woodrow Boulevard, Greenville, 75402 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,972 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Immaculately kept, beautifully updated, luxurious town home! Comfort, style, and elegance. Amazing location that makes it easy to go anywhere. Inviting living area that leads straight into the perfect dining area with butler's pantry. Perfect for entertaining! Kitchen opens up to the dining and living, so no one ever misses out on the fun. Large master with walk in closet and jetted tub. Upstairs hosts two bedrooms and a J&J bath with separate vanities. Perfect for the kids or visitors to have privacy. Lovely private patio out back to enjoy your morning coffee or to unwind at the end of the day. Come and see to call it home!

1825 Walnut Street, Greenville, 75401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Investor special: Price is based on current condition, sold as is. Buyer and buyers agent to verify dimensions. Home does not have AC, Heat, Dishwasher. No fence. No survey available.

5103 County Road 2706, Caddo Mills, 75135 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,975 Square Feet | Built in 2005

COME ENJOY COUNTRY LIVING in highly sought after Caddo Mills ISD!! 3.47 ACRES with NO HOA, just outside city limits, but still close to downtown Caddo Mills and schools! Bring your pets of all sizes! Huge mud room or home office! Enjoy the endless views from your front porch!! Make this one your home, before someone else does!!!!

