Alamogordo, NM

House hunt Alamogordo: See what’s on the market now

Alamogordo Post
Alamogordo Post
 4 days ago

(Alamogordo, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alamogordo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

16 Thistle Ave, Alamogordo, 88310

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Price reduced! Remodeled home; has new roof, new interior and exterior paint, flooring, new cooling system, new stove and dishwasher. All on one level .5 ac lot, detached garage and a storage building. Partially fenced. Please call with any question.

For open house information, contact EMESE FISHER, Fisher Real Estate LLC at 575-258-0003

Copyright © 2021 Otero County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCARNM-164986)

431 Montecito Drive, Alamogordo, 88310

4 Beds 3 Baths | $360,126 | 2,223 Square Feet | Built in 2021

When" QUALITY" counts you will choose this one... Each home personally designed so you know yours from the neighbor.. vacation in your own backyard.. beautifully designed back living space with fireplace and view of the Sacramento mountains.. No family arguments with 3 full bathrooms ..oversized custom master closet.. 4 bedrooms.. Quartz counter tops in this beautifully designed kitchen with ample cabinets and a coffee bar too..10' ceiling with a 12' coffered extension with beams in living area. Don't wait

For open house information, contact ELAIN TUCKER, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927

Copyright © 2021 Otero County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCARNM-164396)

2309 Apache Ln, Alamogordo, 88310

3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Wonderfully remodeled modern style home in established neighborhood. Some remodeling still in process. New refrigerated air and ducting, new gorgeous kitchen and large island with butcher block top, including stove and dishwasher, new wood look tile flooring, laundry area re-plumbed, both bathrooms remodeled with beautifully tiled showers. Freshly painted interior and exterior. All new lighting and ceiling fans. Large covered porch and a large covered patio.

For open house information, contact DIANA STOKES-TRUNZO, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927

Copyright © 2021 Otero County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCARNM-165381)

1403 Jackson Av, Alamogordo, 88310

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Seller will finish the backsplash in the kicthen when title are in.

For open house information, contact MARIA FARRINGTON, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927

Copyright © 2021 Otero County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCARNM-164849)

See more property details

Alamogordo, NM
Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo, NM
ABOUT

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

