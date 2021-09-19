Check out these homes for sale in Kailua Kona now

(Kailua Kona, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kailua Kona. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

75-5450 Kona Bay Dr, Kailua-Kona, 96740 2 Beds 3 Baths | $4,950,000 | 2,726 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Kona Bay Estates is Kona's premier residential gated oceanfront community. Located minutes from the heart of Kailua Kona Town, yet tucked away along the spectacular Kona Coastline. The privacy and oceanfront location make this property the perfect place to call home.



This Lucky Bennet-designed home has never before been offered for sale. Situated on one of the most desirable direct oceanfront lots in Kona Bay Estates, this property can never be duplicated in its present configuration due to zoning and setback requirements. Enter the home across a Koi Pond with mature Koi greeting you and walk out to the stunning direct oceanfront views. This property boasts 365 days a year ocean sunsets and spectacular views of Mt Hualalai and Kailua Bay.



The elevated parcel has a natural ocean blowhole directly in front of the property. This is gracious oceanfront living at its best. A large tropical gunite swimming pool and hot tub are surrounded by expansive lanais and lush mature landscaping overlooking the blue pacific ocean, dolphins, fishing boats, and seasonal whales.



The home is designed for entertaining, the great room has floor-to-ceiling glass doors and opens up to the pool and lanai. The primary suite encompasses the entire second floor for ultimate privacy with a 2nd-floor oceanfront lanai and a spectacular ocean view for miles to the north and south. Substantial gourmet kitchen with pass-through windows to the oceanfront lanai makes entertaining easy and dramatic.



This property is located near the north end of the Kona Bay Estates subdivision on a private road with almost no traffic. The lot is substantial at 19,299 sq ft and offers opportunities for expansion. To the north along the seawall the Old Airport State Park offers long beach walks,



The property is currently an active STVR. Buyer can have existing rentals reservations transferred to them or can cancel reservations and take occupancy after the closing of escrow.

For open house information, contact Adam Atwood, Venture Sotheby's International Realty at 808-885-8885

69-180-Wa Waikoloa Beach Dr, Waikoloa, 96738 2 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Condominium | 1,209 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The fabulous Waikoloa Beach Villas , any one who has been there knows the great updated construction, 2 swimming pool with spas, work out room BBQs and super easy across the street walk to restaurants, moviies, shopping exercise ,entertainment and just a nice walk to the beach . The location is so fun and interesting you can bike, swim, hike or just relax because its all taken care of Theere is beautiful lanfscaping and views wherever you look. This proprty is privaetley located with in the complex. Its right on the Waikoloa Breach Golf course. It is a spacoiuse 2 bedroom 2 bath villa , completly turn key furnished and is an active and successful vacation rental with a short term vacation rental certificate.

For open house information, contact Alice Hughes, Kohala Coast Properties at 808-886-6600

71-1693 Puu Kamanu Loop, Kailua-Kona, 96740 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,888,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,227 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Find heaven on earth at this BRAND NEW, stunning single level home + guest quarters that was touched by the “design angel”. The level 1.38 acre estate is located at the esteemed Pu’u Lani Ranch, a low density & gated up-country Equestrian-themed community of million $ homes surrounding a 12-Acre park w/ stables, riding arena, trails, tennis courts, elaborate clubhouse & in a climate that residents prize as the most ideal in all the islands!



A stone's throw from one of the Islands treasured Golf Clubs & only 20 minutes to Kona or Waimea, the winding driveway arrives at the impressive entry of this modern oasis carefully built & polished with love to deliver pleasure, comfort, trending design elements & desirable touches any discerning Buyer will be proud to enjoy & share w/friends, pets & loved ones.



The 5167 sf under roof consists of a main home, (3227 sf), w/3 bedrooms, 2 baths, powder room, BONUS office, (or 5th sleep area), oversized garage, laundry + charming guest hale via separate entry, (serving as 4th bed/bath). Embracing the main home is a huge full-length covered lanai w/ sturdy, built in BBQ amenity, tasteful hardscape, mature landscape - even a cascading waterfall! The perfect setting to soothe your soul & absorb the fresh air, lovely surroundings & brilliantly colored west-facing skies!



A MUST SEE! Just a few of the many features to share are:

• Great room concept; vaulted & 9 ft. ceilings throughout!

• Chef’s kitchen: Commercial-grade Jennair appliances, gas range +griddle, 2nd oven, beverage fridge, massive island, pantry

• Primary en-suite bedroom “wing” w/custom walk-in closet, huge spa-like bath w rain shower +wand, soaking tub, dual vanities & door leading to an outdoor area prepped for a secret shower/spa oasis.

• Accent slate wall w/wood shelving

• Specially selected &/or Imported materials; Calcutta quartz, hardwood floors, carpet, tile, lighting, fixtures, fans & accents

• Striking Ohia posts & stonework

For open house information, contact Annie Mendoza, Corcoran Pacific Properties at 808-589-2040

74-5618 Palani Rd, Kailua-Kona, 96740 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Condominium | 614 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This is a leasehold property that has been completely reimagined to capitalize on the ocean view and features modern fixtures, a full kitchen, and exceptional finishes throughout including solid, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinet design, open concept living, new designer paint selections, modern, double panel doors, AC in the living room & bedrooms, even the windows have been replaced with modern, single hung windows and designer door, floor and window trim.

The bathroom was designed for a sleek look, yet functional use and features a custom shower, stainless fixtures, and designer colors

If you have ever visited the Kona Kai Condominiums you will know immediately that there is no other unit of this kind in this complex or in Kona at this price.

The lanai is a great space to dine while enjoying the Blue Pacific.

Watch the start of Ironman or just relax and gaze down to the Kailua-Kona Pier and beyond to the tip of South Point from your lanai.

Come see for yourself the quality that can be purchased for under $250K right in downtown Kona.

The central location of the Kona Kai Condos makes them very popular for primary residences as well as rentals. 2 bedroom units in this condition and location can rent for approx. $2100 per month unfurnished, $2450 furnished per month, and $239-$319 per night on short-term rentals. This complex is zoned to allow short-term rentals. Owners will need to apply for a permit with the County of Hawaii to comply with the short term rental regulations if they choose to consider rentals 30 days or less,

Pricing and occupancy rates will vary based on market conditions and decisions made by individual owners. All income rates should be confirmed by a potential buyer prior to purchase. Pets allowed with HOA approval

Lease payments are S372 per month and are in addition to the $613 AOAO monthly fee.

The next lease negotiation is 2029. Current lease expires end of 2034.

CASH OFFERS ONL

For open house information, contact Rebecca Clancy, Hawaii Real Estate Group LLC at 888-819-9669