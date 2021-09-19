CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Check out these homes on the Walla Walla market now

Walla Walla News Beat
Walla Walla News Beat
 4 days ago

(Walla Walla, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Walla Walla. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6L5E_0c10VzCq00

516 Ne 5Th St, Milton-Freewater, 97862

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,841 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Two adjoining lots are sold for one price $210,000 . There are four houses total on the lots , two are rented currently. This is an excellent long term rental opportunity for interested buyers wanting to set up consistent rental income properties.

For open house information, contact Randy Grant, Kelly Right Real Estate of Portland, LLC at 503-719-6056

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-20215803)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaB7Y_0c10VzCq00

330 Nw 5Th Ave, Milton-Freewater, 97862

4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Charming 4 bed 2 bath updated ranch style home! Situated in a nice quite neighborhood, shopping and restaurants within minuets, easy access to the highway for fast work commute, tile flooring and much more, appliances included! Set up your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Alejandro Meza, Kelly Right Real Estate of Portland, LLC at 503-719-6056

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21626042)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrAXO_0c10VzCq00

907 W Birch Street, Walla Walla, 99362

2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Two bedroom one bath home close to downtown Walla Walla. Large level lot with two outbuildings. On demand hot water system. Basement for additional storage. Wood floors and a lot of potential. Alley access. Potential to add garage on lot.

For open house information, contact None, Evergreen State Homes at 253-236-3544

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FANNIEMAE-L2000DC)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAFHo_0c10VzCq00

817 Woodlawn, Walla Walla, 99362

2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 755 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Bring your creative ideas to this opportunity for a quaint country setting on Woodlawn St. Located in the center of WW just south of Pioneer Park. The possibilities could be endless. This may be an awesome location to build your new home. This may also be a wonderful fixer upper if you are inspired to transform this little cutie. If you are an investor, this could be your next rental property. The barn is an added bonus. The separate outbuilding is insulated. the property is .14 acres on a corner lot with alley access. This is an opportunity that you do not want to pass up. This property is being sold AS-IS. Make your appointment to see this listing today.

For open house information, contact Anne Swant, Keller Williams - Tri-Cities, WA at 509-204-7360

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11861988)

See more property details

Comments / 0

