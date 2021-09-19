CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Take a look at these homes on the Butte market now

Butte Times
Butte Times
 4 days ago

(Butte, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Butte. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvHVm_0c10VyK700

3104 S Dakota, Butte, 59701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Immaculately well maintained townhouse that won't last long! This open concept floor plan has laundry, kitchen, living room, dining area, bathroom and primary bedroom with a bathroom on the main floor. The basement is finished with two bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Basement rooms do have egress windows. The home features an attached two car garage, and private concrete patio in the rear of the home for enjoying those summer evenings. Home has central A/C and hot water baseboard heating. Subdivision does have an HOA and there is an underground sprinkler system. Very close to the YMCA.

For open house information, contact Kurry Mills Hoffman, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-677-3000

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-362022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oR5pu_0c10VyK700

126 W Daly, Butte, 59701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1884

So much bang for your buck!!! This spectacular home offers 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths, and two bonus rooms. One of the bonus rooms is currently being used as a nursery, but would also make an amazing walk-in closet. The other bonus room currently has a bar in it, and could also be used as a formal dining room. The deck out back has a great panoramic view of Butte down below. The single car garage is tucked neatly under the home and would be convenient for your outdoor vehicles. Come check out this great listing on the hill today!!

For open house information, contact Melissa Crosby, RE/MAX Premier at 406-299-3500

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361624)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nd7ag_0c10VyK700

4125 Hillside Drive, Butte, 59701

4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,557 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Take a look at this very well maintained home within minutes from town! Open living room/family and kitchen with fantastic views off the front deck! Main floor has two bedrooms and 1 full and 1 half bath. Full walk out basement with family room, bedroom and bath and another kitchen. Basement has separate access and parking. Newly built detached two car garage with a bonus area in the loft that is ready to finish.. All of this on over 8 acres. This house has more renovations than can be mentioned. Newly finished wood floors, Brand new kitchen, Carpet is ready to order. All walls have fresh new paint.

For open house information, contact Dan Christiaens, Berkshire Hathaway - Butte at 406-299-3980

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319Ids_0c10VyK700

1200 A Street, Butte, 59701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Step into this well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Looking for a beautiful home for your family or a great investment property, this home has it all! The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, laundry room, kitchen, dining area and a spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace. Downstairs you will find an additional kitchen, a non-conforming bedroom, 2 bonus rooms, bathroom, and an inviting family area with a second fireplace! In addition, this home features new paint throughout the entire home, air conditioning, and an oversized two-car garage with a covered patio area. Call or text to view this property today!

For open house information, contact Britney Schilling, Berkshire Hathaway - Butte at 406-299-3980

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361057)

