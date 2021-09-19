Take a look at these homes for sale in Shawnee

(Shawnee, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Shawnee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

36624 Garretts Lake Road, Shawnee, 74804 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Have you been searching for a brand new home in the Dale school district? You maybe finally have a place to call home. Upon completion this home will offer a 3 bedroom layout with 2 full bathrooms and an office off the front entry. The living room will have a fireplace with gas logs and be semi open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen will offer a breakfast bar top and plenty of granite counter space and wood cabinetry. There will be a gas cooktop and a large pantry. The main bedroom is just off the kitchen and will have a tray ceiling and a connecting bathroom suite with double sinks and separate closets. There will also be a large soaking tub. There are two more bedrooms located on the opposite side of the home. There will be an inside laundry room just off the kitchen area and a two car garage for parking or storage.

For open house information, contact Meghan Groff, Chamberlain Realty LLC at 405-300-0543

308 E Tennyson Avenue, Tecumseh, 74873 3 Beds 2 Baths | $131,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This extremely clean, well taken care of home is as cute and inviting as you can get! 3 bedroom and a bath and a half along with a sunroom adds to this great little home... deck/porch in the back overlooks a good sized fenced back yard with two outbuildings to store your lawn items. Nice storm cellar too! The Security System, Portable Generator(Champion 4500) air conditioner window unit (in case your electric goes out) you can plug into generator and stay cool. All is included in sale. Washer and Dryer can go with the property with a solid offer. There is also a Termite policy that can be transferred to new owner. Sunroom is not included in sq footage

For open house information, contact Sandra Siford, Keller Williams of Shawnee at 405-273-1900

42450 Hope Road, Tecumseh, 74873 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,209 Square Feet | Built in 2002

If you have dreamed of being in the country with a wrap around porch, you better hurry! This 3 bed 2.5 baths home will steal your heart. The master suite is upstairs with a big bathroom and walk-in closet. Attached to the master is another room, perfect for an office or nursery. There is an abundance of storage and cabinet space. The one acre lot seems so much bigger with the backdrop of oak trees and lots of privacy. Rural water serves the home and an aerobic system was replaced about 6 years ago. Hot water tank and dishwasher also recently replaced. Natural light flows in throughout the home. Pack your rocking chairs and make a space on this huge wrap around porch for your friends and family to visit!

For open house information, contact Patty Wagstaff, Berkshire Hathaway-Benchmark at 405-275-8182

110 Teal Drive, Shawnee, 74804 4 Beds 3 Baths | $424,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,013 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Get ready because you won’t want to miss this one! This spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an upstairs bonus room & 3 car garage on an oversized 1 acre lot. Upon entering the home is the large living room w/ vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace & huge picture windows that are flooded w/ natural light. The chef’s kitchen has abundant storage, a gas range, two ovens, a walk-in pantry & custom cabinetry w/ drawer pulls/extended shelving. The primary suite features a large, airy bedroom, private seating area or office space, walk-in closet & beautiful bathroom w/ ample cabinets, soaker tub & tiled shower. Recent updates include: new hard-wired generator, A/C, roof, guttering, venting system in the attic, lighting & more! It also offers a tankless water heater, zoned heating/cooling, granite countertops throughout, storm shelter & spacious shed ready for electric. If you are looking for a peaceful getaway that feels like the country & has easy access to town, this is it!

For open house information, contact Taylor Davis, Keller Williams Realty Mulinix at 405-329-6976