Top homes for sale in Sandusky

(Sandusky, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sandusky will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4060 Coventry Cir, Huron, 44839 2 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Condominium | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built-stand-alone condominium base price $304,900. The Haven ranch is 1, 562 sf with an open floor plan, island kitchen, lots of light and a cozy covered front & back porch. Features 2 bedrooms, den or 3rd bedroom, 2 baths, 10’ ceilings, lots of storage, 2 car attached garage. Buyer selects interior options at the on-site Design Center to include cabinets, flooring, countertops, paint colors, appliances, lighting and more. Enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with exterior repairs, lawn care, and snow removal taken care of. The Courtyards at Plum Brook is located inside the Sanctuary at Plum Brook-Phase II. Minutes to freeways, shopping, medical facilities, dining, entertainment, golf, across from Plum Brook Country Club and Osborn Metro Park with dog park. Builders 1 year warranty. FHA & VA approved. OPEN EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-4 PM.

377 Lakewood Dr, Lakeside-Marblehead, 43440 4 Beds 6 Baths | $3,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,282 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Live the Resort Lifestyle in Luxury! Spectacular Lakefront Home in the Private Gated Reserve at Bay Point! Picturesque Views of Lake Erie, the Marblehead Coastline & Cedar Point! This Custom Built Home is Meticulous Measuring 5,300 SQ FT with 3 Stories, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full & 2 Half Baths. The 2nd Floor is an Entertainers Dream! Living Room with Stone Fireplace & Coffered Ceiling Open to 29x20 Gourmet Kitchen and 15' Door Wall Leading to a 45x16 Deck! It's Movie Time in the 35x23 Home Theatre with Projection System & Surround Sound! Take the Elevator to the 3rd Floor Master Suite with Private Screened Porch, Wet Bar and Luxury Bath! The First Floor Features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Story Foyer with Custom Wet Bar leading to a 45x16 Screened Patio with Stone Fireplace! Relax on the Patio with Firepit Overlooking Lake Erie! This Home Has Too Many Features and Upgrades to List! A Must See!

5034 Coventry Ln, Huron, 44839 2 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Condominium | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be Built. Kimberly floor plan is a split ranch with lots of light and an open floor plan. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, covered porch, and 2 ½ car garage. Price includes granite, LVP floors, white cabinets, SS appliances, fireplace, tray ceilings, dramatic arches, and much more. OPEN EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-4 PM.

1600 North Buck Rd, Lakeside-Marblehead, 43440 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to Lake Life! This home is currently the only listing in the highly desired West Harbor Cove neighborhood. Association fee includes 30' boat slip, pool access, water & sewer, trash and snow removal. Year-round community. Large shed. Conveniently located across from East Harbor State Park, the West Harbor Channel offers easy access to the lake and the islands. Home is on a large lot. West Harbor Cove is family, pet, and golf cart friendly; it's Marblehead's best kept secret. This won't last long!

