Top homes for sale in Sandusky
(Sandusky, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sandusky will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
To be built-stand-alone condominium base price $304,900. The Haven ranch is 1, 562 sf with an open floor plan, island kitchen, lots of light and a cozy covered front & back porch. Features 2 bedrooms, den or 3rd bedroom, 2 baths, 10’ ceilings, lots of storage, 2 car attached garage. Buyer selects interior options at the on-site Design Center to include cabinets, flooring, countertops, paint colors, appliances, lighting and more. Enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with exterior repairs, lawn care, and snow removal taken care of. The Courtyards at Plum Brook is located inside the Sanctuary at Plum Brook-Phase II. Minutes to freeways, shopping, medical facilities, dining, entertainment, golf, across from Plum Brook Country Club and Osborn Metro Park with dog park. Builders 1 year warranty. FHA & VA approved. OPEN EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-4 PM.
Live the Resort Lifestyle in Luxury! Spectacular Lakefront Home in the Private Gated Reserve at Bay Point! Picturesque Views of Lake Erie, the Marblehead Coastline & Cedar Point! This Custom Built Home is Meticulous Measuring 5,300 SQ FT with 3 Stories, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full & 2 Half Baths. The 2nd Floor is an Entertainers Dream! Living Room with Stone Fireplace & Coffered Ceiling Open to 29x20 Gourmet Kitchen and 15' Door Wall Leading to a 45x16 Deck! It's Movie Time in the 35x23 Home Theatre with Projection System & Surround Sound! Take the Elevator to the 3rd Floor Master Suite with Private Screened Porch, Wet Bar and Luxury Bath! The First Floor Features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Story Foyer with Custom Wet Bar leading to a 45x16 Screened Patio with Stone Fireplace! Relax on the Patio with Firepit Overlooking Lake Erie! This Home Has Too Many Features and Upgrades to List! A Must See!
To be Built. Kimberly floor plan is a split ranch with lots of light and an open floor plan. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, covered porch, and 2 ½ car garage. Price includes granite, LVP floors, white cabinets, SS appliances, fireplace, tray ceilings, dramatic arches, and much more. OPEN EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-4 PM.
Welcome to Lake Life! This home is currently the only listing in the highly desired West Harbor Cove neighborhood. Association fee includes 30' boat slip, pool access, water & sewer, trash and snow removal. Year-round community. Large shed. Conveniently located across from East Harbor State Park, the West Harbor Channel offers easy access to the lake and the islands. Home is on a large lot. West Harbor Cove is family, pet, and golf cart friendly; it's Marblehead's best kept secret. This won't last long!
