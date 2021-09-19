Hazleton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hazleton, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hazleton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

919 Walnut St, Freeland, 18224 3 Beds 3 Baths | $347,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,881 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Old Charm with a Modern Flair! Quiet, small town living at your best in this 2 story Brick home with a view! Home featuring open layout floor plan with Modern Kitchen, Dining room, Living room. There is a Breakfast nook and Office space for your in-home business. On the same, first floor you will find a Master bedroom with full bath suite and second bedroom with on suite bathroom. Second floor consists of a loft/den for exercise or meditation and a third, spacious bedroom with plenty of closetspace and a view to the garden. In the backyard garden you will find fruit trees, flowers, plenty of herbs, outdoor fireplace and barbeque.This is a real oasis from the hustle and bustle of everyday life! Low taxes make it very affordable to retire or turn into investment property.Call Izabella Glinska @ EXP REALTY : 718 753 9435

25 North Pine Street, Summit Hill, 18250 6 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,280 Square Feet | Built in 1804

Do you need plenty of space? If so, check out this large Summit Hill single! Home features 6 bedrooms, a sunroom off rear bedroom, 2 full baths on second level, one with a tub and the other full bath has a shower. The first level features an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and living room, plus on the other side of home, formal dining room, double living room and half bath. The first level also features a laundry room and rear mudroom with new laminate floors in these areas. The home has two staircases, two oil burners and two attic areas for great storage. Ideal home for multi-family living (in law area, mother/daughter). The home also features a front porch and larger side porch plus off-street parking. The home needs some shining up but lots of room and pretty original features. Located close by you'll find the beautiful Mauch Chunk Lake and a quick commute (within 15 minutes to shopping). Home needs updating/repairs. Spacious for sure!!!

23 Iroquois Trail, White Haven, 18661 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Well built home located on two beautiful lots that border State Game Landin The Pocono community of Indian Lake! This home features 3 bedrooms, spacious kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, dining room with energy efficient cast iron stove, living Room with newer carpet. Main level offers a guest bedroom & bath. The addition offers massive closets, den/bedroom, large master bedroom with 3 season room with walls of windows for natural light. Full unfinished basement is an open space filled with opportunity .An oversized 2-car garage, kennel, 2 sheds, enclosed patio facing the yard looks out to the game-lands. Paved driveway! Pristine community lake, playground, beach & is surrounded by game-lands-a hunter's/hiker's delight! 5 mins. to Nature Preserve & Bear Creek Falls!Jack Frost and Big Boulder & Montage Mountain Ski areas, Pocono Raceway, The Crossings, Hickory Run State Park and more!

46 W Ridge St, Summit Hill, 18250 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,445 | Duplex | 665 Square Feet | Built in 1900

ATTENTION INVESTORS! LOW LOW TAXES in the quiet hamlet of Summit Hill down the road from Jim Thorpe. Close to Mauch Chunk Lake Park with Sweet Water Lake and sand beach. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1/2 of Double with enclosed back porch leading to a nice size fenced in yard, could be your next great opportunity! This could be as cute as a button just need a little TLC~ SOLD AS-IS SELLER WILL MAKE NO REPAIRS~

