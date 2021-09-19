CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Check out these Big Spring homes on the market

(Big Spring, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Big Spring than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jsqU_0c10VunD00

604 E 12Th St, Big Spring, 79720

2 Beds 1 Bath | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 624 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for your next project? Look no more! This property is in need of a visionary's touch like yours! Cash or conventional only, please! Could be a great flip or rental. Call today to schedule your own private tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsI2V_0c10VunD00

1404 Marijo, Big Spring, 79720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $227,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION AT AFFORDABLE PRICING!! With 1600 SQFT of space, this adorable property can be your first step into your BRAND NEW HOME!! Featuring 3 Bd/2 Bth, granite counters, vinyl plank flooring in common areas, stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet, stucco exterior, 1 car garage, & privacy fence in backyard. If contract is in place prior to painting, buyer will have paint choices! Schedule your showing today and make it yours!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aT8J_0c10VunD00

4112 Bilger St, Big Spring, 79720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This adorable brick home featuring 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in a well established neighborhood is just what you've been looking for. Enter into an open living concept, kitchen/eating combo with all the appliances staying. Large backyard were family and friends can comfortably play or relax in peace with the new privacy wood fence. Conveniently located near the golf course and city park. Once you see it- you'll definitely want to make it your new home!! *SELLER NOW OFFERING $5000 IN CLOSING COST!*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5MWW_0c10VunD00

1308 Virginia, Big Spring, 79720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1929

CHARM & MORE! JUST OPEN THE DOOR TO THIS FABULOUS HOME! CHARACTER! THIS ONE FEATURES 3 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATHROOM, 1 HALF BATHROOM! MATURE TREES! PLENTY OF PARKING! Do not wait!! Call now and make a offer!!

