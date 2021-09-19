Top homes for sale in Oswego

(Oswego, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oswego will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

70 Kellogg Road, Hannibal, 13074 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome Home! Located in the Hannibal School District, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom beautiful ranch home is ready for new owners. In-ground pool & hot tub as well as a beautiful back deck area for your outdoor entertaining. This home sits on just shy of 3 acres with some ATV trails out back. Inside you will find many updates including recent, complete remodel of both master & guest bathrooms as well as the majority of the kitchen & some new appliances. Newer 20' x 30' pole barn as well as an attached 2-car garage. Roof was new in 2016 & central air in 2019. There is also a full basement with 2 bedrooms & a 1/2 bath that have been framed and are ready for your creativity & completion. Come take your tour today!

2280 County Route 8, Oswego, 13126 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,198 Square Feet | Built in 1984

ENJOY peaceful country living in this Affordable Ranch home in Minetto! It offers the best of both worlds - it's close to modern conveniences yet sits on nearly an acre of land with trees & a big backyard! Inside you will find a totally remodeled Xtra large kitchen that is light and bright with new everything including a pantry! Spacious living room has a wood stove to save you $$$! 2 nice sized bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom and even a first floor laundry room with rear entrance. Relax on the screened in side porch and benefit from the extra living space. Front entryway could be remodeled for almost anything you desire! Why pay rent when you can own ? Public H20 ! The carport needs a little TLC but has been a great asset offering storage space in the back. Newer Shed included too! Don't delay on this one!

256 West 1St Street South, Fulton, 13069 8 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Excellent opportunity to rehab this 8 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2,360 sq ft home with large 2 story barn. First level features kitchen, formal dining room, living room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and enclosed porch. Second level features 6 bedrooms and full bathroom. Low maintenance vinyl siding. Homes is situated on 66' x 132' lot. Located along State Route 48, making for very easy commute to Syracuse or Oswego.

4546 County Route 4, Oswego, 13126 3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1831

OWNED BY ONE FAMILY FOR THE LAST 24 YEARS,THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS UNDERGONE AN ENTIRE RENO MOSTLY RIGHT DOWN TO THE STUDS. THIS EXTREMELY SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS ON THE SECOND FLOOR, MASTERBEDROOM WITH MASTERBATH. GREAT AREA FOR HOME OFFICE,BONUS ROOM ON 1ST FLOOR THAT COULD BE USED AS A BEDROOM/OFFICE ALSO. THIS HOME FEATURES A HUGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTER ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR AND LOTS OF ROOM FOR DINING. THERE IS A FORMAL DININGROOM AND A LARGE LIVINGROOM WITH FIREPLACE W/ WOODSTOVE INSERT.LOTS OF WINDOWS ALL AROUND.THE BEAUTIFUL STAIRCASE IS ORIGINAL TO THE HOUSE. THE FIRST FLOOR BATHROOM IS SPACIOUS AND FEATURES A NEWLY TILED WALK IN SHOWER. THE HOME HAS ALL NEW INSULATION & ELECTRICAL WITH TRANSFER SWITCH FOR A GENERATOR,NEW ROOF INSTALLED 2020.LARGE DECK WITH ACCESS TO THE POOL. LANDSCAPING WITH NICE STONEWORK ALL AROUND . A LARGE POLEBARN WAS PUT UP IN 2018,WITH SPRAYFOAM INSULATION IN WALLS, THREE 12X10 OVERHEAD INSULATED DOORS, WINDOWS & NEW NATURAL GAS,MULTI DIRECTIONAL HEATER.LIFTMASTER 8500 DOOR OPENERS.UTILITY SHED. Seller will give a credit of $3,500.00 toward a privacy fence at time of closing to buyer!

