Check out these Palestine homes on the market

(Palestine, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Palestine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

921 N Perry, Palestine, 75801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $398,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,254 Square Feet | Built in 1849

The McClure-McReynolds-Fowler Home was built in 1849. Listed on National Historical Registry. The architectural design is of early Texas style and originally had a "dog trot hallway" through the center. The hand hewn oak sills, clapboard siding & major features remain. Points of interest are the 5 gables with their unique shingle design & the front and back porches with balustrades of lathe turned spindles. Hardwood floors, formal living, dining, den, modern kitchen & master bath. 3 ovens, copper sink, granite, original wavy glass windows. A true English garden with a white picket fence, heirloom flowers can be found along the brick pathways. The Magnolias & Crape Myrtles are gentle reminders of the original family who helped shape Texas.

786 An County Road 1224, Elkhart, 75839 1 Bed 1 Bath | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 495 Square Feet | Built in None

31.63 acres located in the popular Slocum ISD. w/ two ponds and a 960sqft shop/barn with double entry. The property is fenced and cross fenced and is well maintained. You might want it for your homesite, recreation or cattle. The approx 495 cabin is currently rented out. It has recently been remodeled as well.

373 An County Road 164, Elkhart, 75839 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Ready for Some Quaint and Cozy Country Living? This three bedroom one bath home located in the popular Elkhart School District might just be the place for you. Don't let the size fool you on this one. Its got nice curb appeal and the 1.33 acres are great for outdoor living. Large double door drive in shop/detached garage w/concrete floor w/electric. Covered back patio, hardwood flooring, and a nice open concept.

336 S Us Highway 287, Elkhart, 75839 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in None

Complete remodle!!! Cute Bungalow house in highly sought after Elkhart ISD. Enter into open concept family room with raised exposed beam ceilings, Island kitchen, vinyl floors throughout. Laundry room. New Paint, New Flooring, New water heater, covered front and back porch. Hardiplank siding. New roof.

