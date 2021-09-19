On the hunt for a home in Norwich? These houses are on the market

(Norwich, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norwich will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8 Shepard Hill Road, Plainfield, 06374 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Affordable, Move in Ready 2-3 bed home located 5 min drive to Route 395 north and South! Great location private yet close to many amenities! Updated flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated heating system. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with a beautiful new farmhouse sink! Private back yard space along with spacious deck off back of home – great for entertaining! Laundry on first level. Great starter home!

57 Major Drive, Plainfield, 06374 3 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,630 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Oversized ranch with an accessory apartment just waiting for your finishing touches! The main house offers a master bed with bath, huge second bedroom above the garage, large eat-in kitchen, large living room, office space and an extra room off of the living room perfect for a game room or den. Accessory apartment offers a fully applianced kitchen, breakfast bar, living room, one bedroom, handicap features in the bathroom and first floor access. Additional perks with the main home are a large back deck, huge basement, two car attached garage and a basement garage. All in a neighborhood setting.

888 Vauxhall Street Extension, Waterford, 06375 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Impeccably maintained Colonial in convenient location! Pride of ownership is an understatement with this one... gleaming hardwoods, freshly painted interior, updated mechanicals, partially finished walkout lower level, endless custom paver walkways that wrap the entire exterior and beautiful retaining walls are just some of the impressive features you will find in this amazing home which sits on a lovely park like 1.22 acres. Centrally located and close to all major routes and highways.

261 Haley Road, Ledyard, 06339 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT! 3 bedroom Colonial with covered entryway porch has 2 full and 1 half baths with 2,000 sf on secluded 1.37 acres. Open floor plan on main level offers an eat-in kitchen with center island, formal dining room, family room, living room with fireplace and central air and Thermopane windows throughout. Upper floor bedrooms with convenient laundry area include a Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, full bath and an additional walk-in closet in second bedroom. Full basement and spacious attached 2 car garage with opener complete this home.

