Check out these Gaffney homes on the market
(Gaffney, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gaffney. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Newly renovated 3BR/1.5BA home in Gaffney. Updates include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new laminate flooring, new carpet, fresh paint and more! Check it out today!
For open house information, contact CHET SMITH, BHHS C DAN JOYNER, REALTORS at 864-242-6650
Come home to where this contemporary craftsman home is nestled on this unbelievably spectacular 201.46 Acre Farm. This impeccable custom home is a sophisticated and luxurious retreat with modern utility coupled with abundant wildlife featuring spectacular views from every window. Whether entertaining or relaxing quietly after a day on the farm, this home is meticulously built with you in mind. Custom Deluxe Kitchen, Stone Fireplace in Great Room. https://www.tourbuzz.net/1159190?idx=1
For open house information, contact ROBIN DUNCAN, R. M. DUNCAN REALTY, INC at 864-488-9901
Quality new construction at an affordable price!! Homes at Pacolet Mills feature 30 year architectural shingles and site built construction. When building with Enchanted you're offered many choices in flooring options, cabinet & counter options, paint & siding color, and more! Other lots and plans are available, call today for more information.
For open house information, contact STEVEN LONG, CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP at 864-203-0774
Beautiful new construction home in a gorgeous rural setting. This home has 1278 heated and cooled living space, an attached 2 car garage, trey ceilings and so much more!! Come take a look at this one listed at $194,900.
For open house information, contact JORDAN PORTILLO, REMAX SOLUTIONS at 864-489-1632
Comments / 0