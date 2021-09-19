Check out these homes on the Rio Grande City market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

 4 days ago

(Rio Grande City, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rio Grande City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

52 Loma Linda, Rio Grande City, 78582

4 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,655 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Are you looking for a new home? You will love this stunning two story home located only 4 minutes away from La Union Elementary and Grulla High School. Aside from being located in one of the most peaceful areas in Rio Grande City, this home will be perfect to raise your family and it will undoubtedly feel like home in no time. This home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths having a total of 2,655 sq ft in living area. The open kitchen concept makes it more enjoyable and give you and your family more time together. The second floor includes a room that can be converted into an office, kids room, or even a man cave, but WAIT that's not it! The home is sitting on 0.23 of an acre and includes a covered patio making it a great place to gather around with family and friends. The current owner is offering a one year home warranty and is willing to pay half of the closing costs. Do not wait to miss out on this great opportunity and contact me to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Nancy Alaffa, Encore Fine Properties at 956-821-6170

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-364182)

2413 King David, Rio Grande City, 78582

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautiful modern home built in 2020! Only lived in for less than a year! Master bedroom features HUGE walk in closet, and a vanity area! Garage offers extra storage room!

For open house information, contact David Montalvo, Homelister, Inc. at 855-400-8566

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-362866)

101 Cox, Rio Grande City, 78582

2 Beds 3 Baths | $173,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Perfect starter home located in the heart of Rio Grande City. This beautiful well-kept home offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious living area with chimney, a wonderful kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and amazing woodwork, and carpet and tile flooring throughout home. Step outside to your large backyard and enjoy quiet evenings with family and friends. There are so many details put into this home. It won't last long! Call me today for more information and to schedule your viewing appointment.

For open house information, contact Jaime Gonzalez, Keller Williams Realty Rgv at 956-566-8377

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-354611)

2058 Fm 2360, Rio Grande City, 78582

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great Investment Property! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 dinning area, 1 Livingroom area, 1 carport, property sits on 1/2 acre lot, frontage with FM 2360, mature trees, nice and quiet area!!! Motivated Sellers!!!!PROPERTY SOLD AS-IS!!!!NEEDS TLC!!ADDITIONAL 1.70 ACRES FOR SALE TOWRDS THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY!!!!(MLS# 333098)

For open house information, contact Rafael Saenz, Re/Max Elite at 956-330-3674

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-333096)

