Take a look at these homes for sale in Tehachapi

1109 Elm Street, Tehachapi, 93561 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Coming SOON! This summer this Brand **New** Home in the Heart of our charming Mountain Town will be move in ready. Come and see for yourself the Quality and care that was put into this semi custom two story mountain view home. This home comes fully landscaped with a drip system that feeds your drought resistant trees and hand selected shrubbery. The backyards are designed for low maintenance yet big enough for small gatherings, animals, relaxing, play area, etc.This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes fully loaded with oversized dual pain windows, the highest temperature retention insulation, 4k AC unit, central heating on natural gas, sewer, LED lighting, Luxury vinyl plank water resistant flooring, quartz countertops, and a 2-10 builder warranty that will allow for peace of mind that come with buying a new home.This house is brought to you by Aspen II Homes who has been building luxury homes in California since 1994.

22608 Fairway Court, Tehachapi, 93561 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,341 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Super Clean Move In Ready Large Home In West Golden Hills. This Home Has Been Recently Updated To Include Newer Laminate Flooring, Newer Exterior Paint, Newer Water Heater. This Custom Home Has 3 Bdrms (Plus A bonus Room That The Current Owner Uses As A 4th Bedroom) 2.5 Baths, Updated Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops And Stainless Steel Appliances, Used Brick Flooring. The Private Back Yard Has A Large Stamped Concrete Patio With Nice Mountain Views, A Private Deck, An Additional Covered Patio, And Covered Balcony. The House Backs Up To The Golden Hills Nature Park So You Can Enjoy All That Nature Has To Offer.

21501 Mountain Drive, Tehachapi, 93561 3 Beds 3 Baths | $398,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,942 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Retreat to your very own mountain and surround yourself with views of nature. This spectacular multi level home virtually offers views from every window of the home. The layout features a huge living and dining area with vaulted ceilings and beams. To extend your dining and entertaining, step out to your patio deck and enjoy the views or watch the sunset. The family room offers a wonderful fireplace and is adjacent to your updated and recently remodeled kitchen. Both the family room and the kitchen has their own access to their own decks with more views. Both guest bedrooms are sizable and the master bedroom has it's very own patio deck to retreat to. Whether you are entertaining, or you just simply want to relax and enjoy all the views of the wrap around porch this home offers, this home does live up to it's name on Mountain Drive.

21117 Carriage Drive, Tehachapi, 93561 3 Beds 3 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,451 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome home to this lovely home nestled in the mountains of Golden Hills West. Don't let the age fool you...this large remodeled home offers a split wing floor plan; a spacious living room with a focal point high efficiency gas log fireplace;French double doors lead to an office; the master bedroom suite is oversized and a barn door leads you in to the master bath with dual sinks, separate jetted tub and shower, walk-in closet, custom built in jewelry case; laundry room can be accessed from the master bedroom or the kitchen; beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets and Silstone countertops; large dining room; 2 guest rooms; a den with a private bathroom (could be used as a 4th bedroom);ceiling fans thru out; central heat & air; large covered back patio for outdoor entertaining; oak trees; 232sf permitted shed with power; smaller tool shed; RV parking w/30 amp hook-up; mountains views and clear skies. Come and see for yourself.

