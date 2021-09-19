Take a look at these homes on the market in Wentzville

(Wentzville, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wentzville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

740 Crown Pointe Farms, Defiance, 63341 5 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,645 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome home to this immaculate custom ranch property in the Crown Pointe subdivision on 3 beautiful acres of land! You can live out your country dreams less than 10 minutes from the highway & situated back on a wooded lot- this is truly a perfect retreat full of peaceful privacy. Enter the property through your tree lined driveway & notice the custom stone work, stamped concrete walk, side car entry 3 car garage, & nicely landscaped front yard. Once in the home you will be instantly 'wowed' by the unique custom design elements & the open floor plan offering lots of natural light! The kitchen is a chef's dream with copper farmhouse sink, 6 burner gas cooktop, brick backsplash, & custom Amish built cabinetry! The Master quarters offers massive walk in shower, separate soaking tub, & the perfect walk in closet! The property offers over 4600 sq ft of living space- complete with a newly finished basement built out by original builder complete with sauna, rec room, lower level bath& 2 beds!

For open house information, contact Amy Florida, CopperKey at 317-112-0

14 Fredde Court, Wentzville, 63385 4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,837 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome Home to 14 Fredde Ct. This beautiful 4-bed, 3-bath home is nestled in a subdivision and is less than a 5-minute drive from Wentzville’s new high school. It’s the perfect place to raise a family (or fur family) and you are sure to love your neighborhood! Of the many great features of this home, a few to note that are especially stunning are the vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank throughout the main floor, walk-in closets and a finished basement. Have we mentioned main-floor laundry? When you get home from a long day at the office, park your car in the 2-car garage and walk inside to the updated kitchen and plethora of natural light in the living room -- it is sure to brighten your day! Take your shoes off and stay awhile! This home was meant to be lived in by you! Schedule a showing today and let us welcome you home!

For open house information, contact Anne Callaway, Grassmuck Realty, LLC at 634-282-8

28991 Riley Grove Lane, Wright City, 63390 4 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Looking for a Warren country Home with acreage? Don't miss this 4 Bedroom home on 3.5 +/- acres! A good mix of open and wooded ground just off a paved road. No known restrictions, a fireplace on each level. Main Level has 2 Bedrooms, Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room with Fireplace and a Bathroom. Lower Level has a separate entrance and could really be used a separate house: 2 Bedrooms, Kitchen, Living Room with Fireplace and a Bathroom. Plus a 40x24 Storage Shed & workshop. The septic was updated in 2015. The land is beautiful with a grove of mature trees and a beautiful field. Possible Horse Property. Owner added new carpeting, serviced HVAC, new water heater, and other updates. Don't miss your chance to own a home on acreage that is private yet close to town! Priced so you can make any changes you want.

For open house information, contact Hope Fick, Blondin Group, Inc at 398-577-0

204 Navajo Lane, Wright City, 63390 4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 2000

If you like privacy and tons of space, you'll enjoy this one! Only house on this street. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom manufactured home on a 4ft concrete short wall. This property has tons of great features and sits on 3.22 unincorporated acres. Special features include: New siding/windows/shutters, built in home office area, deck with screened in gazebo, 14x40 detached garage/workshop, above ground pool with new pump, a stocked pond, access to subdivision lake, wood burning fireplace in the family room, split bedroom floor plan, custom window blinds, breakfast bar/center island and walk in closets.

For open house information, contact Jessica Lawson, Worth Clark Realty at 222-006-5