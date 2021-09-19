CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Check out these homes for sale in Searcy now

 4 days ago

(Searcy, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Searcy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rgOw_0c10VkDB00

816 Skyline Drive, Searcy, 72143

5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,412 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This breathtaking, well maintained home is located in the heart of Searcy. The home is located on a corner lot w/ an inviting backyard. The backyard contains an inground pool, hot tub, basketball court, & sitting spots. The home contains a deck overlooking the backyard & a patio on the lower level. There is a spacious living room w/ new paint thru out the most of the home. The home contains 1 new Trane A/C unit & the 2nd unit has been rebuilt. Come see what else this home has to offer & make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Bonnie Nixon, Redfin Corporation at 501-326-8591

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028300)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbIDe_0c10VkDB00

897 Hwy 305 S, Searcy, 72143

3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Country charmer with lots to offer!!! Nice place features 3 bed 2 baths. Split floor plan. Kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinets and a pantry. Fenced back yard. Nice brick skirting. Metal roof. There's also a great 22 X 26 shop, a lean to with electricity and an extra storage. Double car carport. Property goes to Pleasant Grove Road. Pond in the back is not on this property. **Please give a 2 hour notice due of pets** This property has so much to offer for the price. Own cheaper than renting.

For open house information, contact Ginger Marshall, McKimmey Associates, Realtors - 50 Pine at 501-843-3502

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21024676)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmQau_0c10VkDB00

1235 Fuller Lane, Searcy, 72143

5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,165 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Magnificent home on nine beautiful acres. 1235 Fuller Lane offers a tremendous number of custom features, including solar panels, inside and outside surround sound system, Alexa voice thermostats, 1,500sq/ft heated & cooled shop, geothermal HVAC, a safe room, covered RV parking, a pond and an above ground pool. The home also boasts 5 bedrooms, an office and 2 living spaces. This is the home you've been looking for!

For open house information, contact Dustin Turner, Exp Realty at 866-720-5056

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21017255)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrncD_0c10VkDB00

36 River Oaks Trace, Searcy, 72143

2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1993

2 bed, 2 bath with bonus room and one car garage, stand-alone home in River Oaks Trace development. Has been completely renovated. New floors, light fixtures, paint, custom blinds, and countertops. It is move-in ready! All appliances to convey, including refrigerator, and washer and dryer. Monthly POA dues are $210 and cover all outside lawn and home maintenance (including the roof) except for the flower beds. Close to golf course, hospital, Harding, shopping, and other area amenities.

For open house information, contact James Dillard, United Country Real Estate Natural State Home & Land at 501-203-0763

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21025910)

