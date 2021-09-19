Check out these homes for sale in Searcy now

(Searcy, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Searcy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

816 Skyline Drive, Searcy, 72143 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,412 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This breathtaking, well maintained home is located in the heart of Searcy. The home is located on a corner lot w/ an inviting backyard. The backyard contains an inground pool, hot tub, basketball court, & sitting spots. The home contains a deck overlooking the backyard & a patio on the lower level. There is a spacious living room w/ new paint thru out the most of the home. The home contains 1 new Trane A/C unit & the 2nd unit has been rebuilt. Come see what else this home has to offer & make it yours today!

897 Hwy 305 S, Searcy, 72143 3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Country charmer with lots to offer!!! Nice place features 3 bed 2 baths. Split floor plan. Kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinets and a pantry. Fenced back yard. Nice brick skirting. Metal roof. There's also a great 22 X 26 shop, a lean to with electricity and an extra storage. Double car carport. Property goes to Pleasant Grove Road. Pond in the back is not on this property. **Please give a 2 hour notice due of pets** This property has so much to offer for the price. Own cheaper than renting.

1235 Fuller Lane, Searcy, 72143 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,165 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Magnificent home on nine beautiful acres. 1235 Fuller Lane offers a tremendous number of custom features, including solar panels, inside and outside surround sound system, Alexa voice thermostats, 1,500sq/ft heated & cooled shop, geothermal HVAC, a safe room, covered RV parking, a pond and an above ground pool. The home also boasts 5 bedrooms, an office and 2 living spaces. This is the home you've been looking for!

36 River Oaks Trace, Searcy, 72143 2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1993

2 bed, 2 bath with bonus room and one car garage, stand-alone home in River Oaks Trace development. Has been completely renovated. New floors, light fixtures, paint, custom blinds, and countertops. It is move-in ready! All appliances to convey, including refrigerator, and washer and dryer. Monthly POA dues are $210 and cover all outside lawn and home maintenance (including the roof) except for the flower beds. Close to golf course, hospital, Harding, shopping, and other area amenities.

