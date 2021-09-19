Durango-curious? These homes are on the market

(Durango, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Durango than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

575 Cr 253, Durango, 81301 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,405 Square Feet | Built in None

Phil Schoon, Keller Williams Realty Southwest Associates, LLC, C: 970-769-2857, pschoon@kw.com, www.crenmls.com: Welcome to your luxurious Colorado Mountian Retreat. 575 CR 253, is located in the coveted North Animas Valley, just 15 minutes from Durango. This Mountian Contemporary Home offers breathtaking views of the North Animas Valley and Engineer Mountain, from its perched rim lot. County Road 253, (AKA Missionary Ridge Road) offers privacy and direct access to the San Juan National Forest. Access the 6.75 acre property is through a secure, gated entrance and wraparound driveway. Stepping into the home, you are greeted by warm earth tones and an expansive open floor plan that includes the kitchen, dining room, and great room. Head straight through the great room and out the double doors to enjoy the large dining and entertaining deck off the west side of the home. Here you can enjoy the views of the 13,000 foot peaks of Engineer and Spud Mountian, as well as the Animas Valley below. Back inside the home, you will find ample room and privacy for you and all your guests. There are four bedroom suites, each with their own private patio deck, double sink full bathrooms, and room to stretch-out and relax. The Master Suite can be found on the second floor on the south side of the home, with balcony views of Engineer, large soaking tub, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. Need a place for the kids? There is a dedicated bunk room in the basement, with mini fridge, wet-bar style sink and counter top space, and a full bathroom. The interior of this spacious home is rounded off with a lounge room between the north and south wings, an entertainment room, two built-in computer work stations, two laundry rooms, custom touches and quality construction methods throughout. Last but not least, enjoy the highly desired mature outdoor living space which is protected by a wraparound ornamental steel fence, which offers an elegant enhancement to the property while providing additional security. This property has been in the VRBO pool since Thanksgiving of 2020, and is performing well. Call Listing Broker for more details.

3952 Cr 228, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in None

Linda L Crowther, Keller Williams Realty Southwest Associates, LLC, C: 970-749-2088, crowther@frontier.net, http://durangocolorado.com/: This wonderful Country Home is just 11 miles from the Durango City limits, and only a few yards off the paved County road 228. It includes 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, a lower level family room with separate and private patio. The massive wrap around deck overlooks the private 7 acres and the surrounding farm land acres of the neighboring properties. The home is on three levels: The main level includes living room, kitchen, dining room, ?? bath, and a small office area, there is abundant light, views, and access to the outdoor living area of the decks. The upper level houses two bedrooms, (including the master suite) the wonderful master bath has a soaking tub and walk in shower as well as the attached walk in closet, complete with custom built ins. The lower level has its own bedroom, bath, family room and private patio and can also be accessed by driveway, (making it perfect for a mother-in-law situation - or even a tenant) The house was completely redone in 2003, and everything is upgraded and very nicely maintained. Flooring: main level is tiled, upper bedrooms are wood-look vinyl, and the entire lower level is tiled. Kitchen has granite countertops, and all the doors are solid wood. Lots of windows, and light. There are two wood stoves (LR and Lower family room). There is a 20 x 24 detached garage/workshop, a wood/loafing shed, and a chicken house. The property is fully fenced perimiter and partial cross fencing Access is via a shared 60??? easement (shown on the plat). There are minimal covenants, chickens, and livestock are allowed, and there are no regulations prohibiting vacation rentals. There are no HOA fees.

6580 County Road 240, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $472,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in None

Ashley Blackmore, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties, O: 970-444-2431, ashley@ashleyblackmorehomes.com, www.crenmls.com: You will fall in love this affordable home that has been impeccably well maintained, with access to your own private pond with beach, swim dock, and stocked with fish. Do not let the year built detour you, this house has been under the same ownership for 18 years and has been updated and remodeled including but not limited to granite counter tops, walls, tile flooring, a studio, multiple out buildings, and a metal roof in 2016. Entering the home there is a living room to the left, entertainment area previously used as a reading/study space, and a nicely sized kitchen with a walk in pantry. The owners wing is on the left side of the home with a in-suite bathroom with a nicely sized shower. The other two bedrooms are to the right and offer privacy and are nicely sized with a shared bathroom. Stay war, on chilly days with the Pacific Energy wood stove that heats the home nicely! There is a non-heated bonus/recreation room that has served many uses over the years from gardening space, to lounge zone, to extra storage the uses are abundant for you! Out the front deck you head into the studio space previously used as a band room, that would make a great private office, workout room, mediation room or guest space. The detached garage is one car, and there is also a covered camper storage space in the back. On the back of the property there is a nice storage shed that at one time was used for a horse but now has been converted into a storage space for lawn equipment. The property is flat and waiting for it's next owner with it's own private wooden fence to the backyard. The upper Florida River Estates is located on Florida road making it quick access to CR 234 to the hospital or a straight shot to Durango in under 15 minutes. This area is also a part of the Riverview Elementary School district, Miller Middle School, and Durango High School and has bus stop access. Inquire with agent for video tour or to schedule a showing!

32 Coalbank Drive, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $819,000 | Condominium | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in None

Christine Serwe, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc., O: 970-375-3360, christineserwe@wellsgroupdurango.com, www.ChrisSerwe.com: Enjoy panoramic mountain views and live in luxurious comfort in this upgraded top floor end unit in Skyridge! This spectacular home was custom built for the owner, and includes amenities not found in the other units at Vista Grande. Enter through the lower level through either the spacious front entry or through the 1100 SF heated 4 car garage, and take the elevator or the stairs to your top floor private oasis. You are welcomed into the spacious great room of this home, with see-through gas fireplace, entertainment system with surround sound, tall beveled ceiling, and huge windows with views in every direction. Enjoy plenty of fresh air with covered patios on both sides overlooking Durango, Hillcrest golf course, and the stunning La Plata mountain range. The large chef's kitchen consists of gorgeous wood cabinets handcrafted in SC, upgraded appliances and easy care contemporary tile flooring and countertops. The custom bar with wine cooler and bar refrigerator make this great room work nicely for entertaining. The private master suite is located down a separate hallway from the rest of the home, and includes built-in bookshelves next to the gas fireplace, huge walk-in closet, and 5 piece bath. Enjoy a soak in the jetted tub while enjoying the tranquility of the gas fireplace, and the tile medallion in the heated travertine floor is a work of art. Step out onto another large private patio (with hot tub) and take in the vistas in this direction. The guest bedroom and full bath are welcoming for your family or for guests, and the office (or 3rd bedroom) has a stunning copper ceiling with custom lighting and glass french doors. Even the laundry room has high-end appliances and folding counter! A bonus to this home is the huge storage closet in the garage, and the "man cave" area is a great retreat from the rest of the home, with room for TV, workout equipment, and sauna (included). This home has many special features, schedule your personal tour today!

