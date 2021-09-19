House hunt Ceres: See what’s on the market now

(Ceres, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ceres will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1916 Lakeview, Modesto, 95355 4 Beds 3 Baths | $555,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,397 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful two-story home with 3-car garage in Naraghi Lakes. Home is at the end of the cul-de-sac. Home has a downstairs master bedroom and a bathroom. There's a beautiful, spacious kitchen that is an excellent space for hosting at meal times. There's a large yard landscaped with privacy in mind.

4617 Destiny Dr, Turlock, 95382 4 Beds 2 Baths | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 2001

BACK ON THE MARKET! Welcome to 4617 Destiny Drive in Turlock! This beautiful corner lot home, located in one of Turlocks best Neighborhoods. Absolutely Gorgeous home with an updated Kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, large custom island, stainless appliances and recessed lights. New floor throughout and the entire home is freshly painted. Bathrooms have been partially remodeled. Lovely cozy patio to entertain your guests. Many fruit trees including lemon, lime, raspberry, plum, pomegranate, grapes, sour cherry, donut peaches and much more. Minutes from freeway, great schools, restaurants and shopping. This property wont last!

1139 Rose Avenue, Modesto, 95355 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome to 1139 Rose Ave! This GORGEOUS family home is located in walking distance from Rose Avenue Elementary School. It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a formal dining room, separate family and living room, and an indoor laundry area. It has beautiful granite countertops, tongue and groove wood floors original to the 1960's home, and remodeled bathrooms. This move-in ready home won't last long!

1829 Vernon Ave, Modesto, 95351 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 929 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming two-bedroom home fully remodeled; New Kitchen, the Kitchen features All new Cabinets, Granite countertops, new stove, new sink laminate flooring throughout Great adorable Modesto home located in a quiet neighborhood. This beautiful starter house features 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom + an extra space that can be used as a 3rd bedroom it has a closet with a brand-new Laminated floor, a spacious living area, and a separate dining area, bathroom recently remodeled, wood-laminate flooring granite wall covering It also has inside washer/dryer hookups. The house has a huge size gated backyard with tons of opportunities tons of room for multiple cars or any use you may think of, come and see it Agents bring your buyers.

