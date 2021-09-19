Take a look at these homes on the market in Hammond

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

 4 days ago

(Hammond, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hammond. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

17251 Golf Course Rd, Loranger, 70446

4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This home sits on 1.41 acres in a quiet country setting! It is a 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath with a large open living area, this home has plenty of potential and could be a great home for anyone! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Wall, Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners at 225-768-1800

Copyright © 2021 Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GBRMLSLA-2021008978)

30890 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield, 70462

4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,549 | Single Family Residence | 2,810 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enter through the inviting front porch into the foyer, which has arched openings into the living/ formal dining space! Living room has gas fp w granite surround. Kitchen features custom cabinets w UCL, 3 cm Moonlite granite, subway tile backsplash, a lg island w pendant lighting & SS appliances. Master suite features a spa-like bath, including tiled shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, separate water closet, & walk-in closet. Office, additional bed & full bath down & 2 bedrooms, a loft & full bath up.

For open house information, contact JENNIFER WAGUESPACK, KELLER WILLIAMS, RED STICK PARTNERS at 225-768-1800

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2307528)

26038 441 Highway, Holden, 70744

4 Beds 4 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Turn your dreams into reality! This home is an entertainers palace w/ features like a large gaming/media room w/ a wet bar, open Kitchen concept with formal dining area, Double fireplace outdoors and living area. This is a must see! Home has plenty of storage w/ the oversized garage and almost finished apartment above the garage. Who wants to be the host? home is on city water yet has a working well. Holden or Springfield school district.

For open house information, contact STACEY L LEVIN, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SERVICES at 985-727-7000

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2310167)

24338 Dawson Court, Ponchatoula, 70454

4 Beds 3 Baths | $316,250 | 2,597 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home in Cypress Reserve!The Perry is a beautiful and spacious two-story home! This new home features a large bedroom suite on the first floor with a large walk-in closet. The first floor also has a spacious family room, formal dining room, large utility room, and a powder room. The second floor has three more bedrooms, a game room, and one full bathroom.Modern finishes include 3 cm granite, stainless gas appliances and hard surface flooring. Smart home features are also included for added convenience and security. Book your appointment for a tour today!

For open house information, contact Cypress Reserve D.R. Horton - Louisiana

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24622-245-24622-246220000-1317)

