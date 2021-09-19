Take a look at these homes on the market in Hammond

(Hammond, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hammond. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

17251 Golf Course Rd, Loranger, 70446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This home sits on 1.41 acres in a quiet country setting! It is a 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath with a large open living area, this home has plenty of potential and could be a great home for anyone! Schedule your showing today!

30890 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield, 70462 4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,549 | Single Family Residence | 2,810 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enter through the inviting front porch into the foyer, which has arched openings into the living/ formal dining space! Living room has gas fp w granite surround. Kitchen features custom cabinets w UCL, 3 cm Moonlite granite, subway tile backsplash, a lg island w pendant lighting & SS appliances. Master suite features a spa-like bath, including tiled shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, separate water closet, & walk-in closet. Office, additional bed & full bath down & 2 bedrooms, a loft & full bath up.

26038 441 Highway, Holden, 70744 4 Beds 4 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Turn your dreams into reality! This home is an entertainers palace w/ features like a large gaming/media room w/ a wet bar, open Kitchen concept with formal dining area, Double fireplace outdoors and living area. This is a must see! Home has plenty of storage w/ the oversized garage and almost finished apartment above the garage. Who wants to be the host? home is on city water yet has a working well. Holden or Springfield school district.

24338 Dawson Court, Ponchatoula, 70454 4 Beds 3 Baths | $316,250 | 2,597 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home in Cypress Reserve!The Perry is a beautiful and spacious two-story home! This new home features a large bedroom suite on the first floor with a large walk-in closet. The first floor also has a spacious family room, formal dining room, large utility room, and a powder room. The second floor has three more bedrooms, a game room, and one full bathroom.Modern finishes include 3 cm granite, stainless gas appliances and hard surface flooring. Smart home features are also included for added convenience and security. Book your appointment for a tour today!

