Selma-curious? These homes are on the market

(Selma, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Selma than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

511 Hampton Road, Selma, 36701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $127,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,297 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in Selma close to shopping and restaurants! This home has space galore for entertaining! As you enter the home, there is a large formal living room that opens to the formal dining room. The living room and dining room area is large and flows well to entertain guests and family. The kitchen has been updated with a stainless-steel refrigerator and dishwasher and has great cabinet space for storage and great counter space for food prep. There is also a nice bar area in the kitchen for extra space. The den is off the kitchen and is large with great space for seating and access to the sunroom off the back of the home. The sunroom is a great bonus area with plenty of windows for natural light and can be used in a variety of ways. There are French doors that lead out to the large back yard from the sunroom and onto a nice patio area that would be great for grilling. The backyard is fenced in and has mature trees and landscape. Back inside there are three bedrooms that are on the left side of the home. The master bedroom is very large with good closet space and an attached master bathroom that has a nice vanity area with sink and a tub/shower combo. Both guest rooms are also large with good closet space and share a guest bathroom with a nice vanity area with sink and tub/shower combo. The laundry room in the home is a nice size with built-in cabinets for extra storage of household items. There is a big garage on the home with an extra laundry area and utility area that also provides storage for tools and lawn equipment. The HVAC system is newer being replaced recently. This home abounds in space and storage possibilities and is perfect for entertaining! Don’t miss out on this home with extras! Call today to schedule your appointment!

2105 Summerfield Road, Selma, 36701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This property is leased and the tenant has a month-to-month lease. There are 4 properties owned by this seller that may be purchased as a bundle. The other 3 properties are 220 Furniss, 1315 Philpot and 1514 LL Anderson. Remodeled in 2018. HVAC systems are 10 years old

3867 County Road 67 ., Selma, 36701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,029 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful views and large open spaces on 2.75 acres! As you pull up to this 3-bedroom, 2 ½ bath home, this house has nice curb appeal with a front covered porch. When you enter the home, there is a large 2- story foyer with a beautiful staircase. Off the foyer is a large formal living room and dining room that has original wood flooring and is a great space for entertaining. There is a large family room with a brick wood-burning fireplace that has plenty of space for seating and wood flooring. The kitchen has lovely white cabinets with plenty of storage space and an island with counter space. The master bedroom is very large with space for a king bed and other furniture, tons of closets for storage, and a master bath with double sink vanity and tub/shower combo. The two guest rooms are both large as well with great closet space and share a guest bath with a single sink vanity that is long with counter space and tub/shower combo. Out back there is a large patio area perfect for grilling and entertaining. There is a 2-car carport for parking and a large storage/workshop area on the property. This house lives large and has tons of space and storage! Don’t miss out! Call to schedule your appointment today!

690 County Road 232 Road, Valley Grande, 36701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Country living at its best with this great 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in Valley Grande! Entering the home, the foyer leads into a great sized living room with a wood-burning fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining. The kitchen is off the living room and has nice counter space and storage space and includes the dining area that would fit a large table. The master bedroom is a good size with nice closet space and has a master bathroom with a single vanity sink and shower. Both guest rooms are a nice size with closets for storage and share a guest bathroom with a single vanity sink and tub/shower combo. Out back is a large awesome covered porch that is great for sitting out on and relaxing. The backyard is a great size for kids and pets. The house has a two-car garage attached for parking. This is a great home that has great potential for families and first-time homebuyers! Call today to schedule your showing!

