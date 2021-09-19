Take a look at these homes on the market in Wenatchee

(Wenatchee, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wenatchee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1326 Cashmere St, Wenatchee, 98801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $349,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Charming rambler close to parks and schools! This adorable three bed one bath home boasts an abundantly large yard and is ready for you to make it your own! Move in ready - yet still plenty of potential to remodel and build your own equity! Beautiful mountain views and easy access to downtown, hiking trails, skiing and so much more. Don't miss your chance to be the proud new owner of this sweet home!

554 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, 98802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,601 Square Feet | Built in 1999

joy the sweeping southwest views, stunning sunsets, & amenities GALORE in your new home within this highly-desired 55+ community! First time on market, this 3 bed, 2 bath, 1601' floorplan offers everything you need & want, all wrapped in a gorgeous brick exterior, dollhouse window, & mature landscape. Entertaining is a delight w/spacious living area opening into formal dining area, generous kitchen, walk-in pantry, casual breakfast bar, & charming morning room! The master suite is SURE to please w/walk-in closet, double sinks, & dual walk-in shower. Soak up the final rays of summer sun from your enclosed patio! Oversized garage to hold all the big stuff. Amenities include indoor pool, fitness room, spa, RV area, mini storage, clubhouse, rec area & fun social events!

1026 Idaho St, Wenatchee, 98801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Well-maintained mid-century rambler with a lower level, located in the Washington School District, you will love the character found in this home and neighborhood! Lots of windows provide a light-filled environment on the main level. Featuring an updated kitchen with dark cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances & ample storage. Totaling 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms with oversized family room on the lower level. Beautifully landscaped backyard with waterfall & private hot tub. Storage shed included. AHS Home Warranty provided at closing. A must-seePrivate Remarks: Prelim Title opened with Aimee Tibbets w/ North Meridian. Home is vacant but call/text LA for appointment. Prelim Home Inspection has been completed. Offers will be reviewed on Saturday, April 24.

4825 Sky Meadows Rd, Cashmere, 98815 2 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Manufactured Home | 708 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Whether hiking throughout the 20 acres of private trails, watching a sunset, or stargazing in the evening, this stunning property offers amazing views from every direction. Featuring two separate cabins, this is the perfect place to escape for the weekend with friends or live full time surrounded by peace and quiet. Cabin #1 is fully equipped with a spacious 1-bedroom, full bathroom, and a complete kitchen. The open floor plan allows for the space to feel like a larger footprint. Cabin #2 offers one bedroom, 1 full bath, a sleeping nook, and a partial kitchen perfect for guests. Extra storage space between the connected shed off of cabin 1, and a large bunkhouse below the driveway provide many options.

