Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Atlantic City, NJ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Atlantic City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyXkN_0c10VbGe00

611 Brandywine Ct, Linwood, 08221

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,171 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Listing Description: Make this Beauty on Brandywine your full time home or your shore home away from home. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home features almost 2200 Square feet of living space plus an unfinished basement ready for you to make it your own. Kitchen was recently remodeled and comes with substantial storage space. The Master Suite includes a sizable walk in closet, jacuzzi tub, double vanity sink, and separate shower. The Outside patio is perfect for grilling or enjoying your morning coffee with minimal maintenance and an outdoor shower to wash off when coming back from the beach which is just minutes away. Conveniently located within walking distance to Wawa. Minutes away from multiple restaurants and shopping centers. 10 minute drive to Margate, 15 minute drive to Ocean City beach and Boardwalk. 15 minute drive to Atlantic City Casinos and Brigantine beach. Minutes away from the Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway. Call today to schedule your private tour.

For open house information, contact RAYMOND BROPHY, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY ATLANTIC SHORE at 609-484-9890

Copyright © 2021 South Jersey Shore Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJSRMLSNJ-553348)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WMbm_0c10VbGe00

220 S Franklin Blvd, Pleasantville, 08232

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 bath home with a full basement situated on a corner lot! Hardwood floors throughout and plenty of natural light. Plenty of storage space. Call TODAY to schedule your private tour!

For open house information, contact JASON YUEN, GLEN COVE REAL ESTATE at 609-625-4444

Copyright © 2021 South Jersey Shore Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJSRMLSNJ-552075)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZp59_0c10VbGe00

101 S 11Th Street, Brigantine, 08203

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in None

Paradise waits at the end of the expressway straight to the island of Brigantine. Park the car, put the flip flops on, relax and enjoy it all! Centrally located, you are walking distance to the beach, bay, restaurants etc. As the last affordable island, this well run fiscally responsible town has lowered taxes the last six years. This 3 bed/2bath beach home is just steps to the beach! Also, it is zoned duplex so you have options to rent or rebuild on this large 60x100 lot. Come enjoy the casinos and take a 5 minute car ride to the tranquility of your beach home. This charming home has been updated and lovingly cared for with vinyl siding, new central a/c system, new roof etc. and room for a full size pool and hot tub. Southern exposure in a sought after neighborhood. Rental income options until you are ready to build your dream home on this large 60x100 lot. Click virtual tour link above or go to 3d tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B3UABVd92XY&mls=1

For open house information, contact MICHAEL RIORDAN, BHHS FOX and ROACH-Brigantine at 609-264-8444

Copyright © 2021 South Jersey Shore Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJSRMLSNJ-549341)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3GCz_0c10VbGe00

2325 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, 08234

4 Beds 2 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2007

JUST REDUCED! Ready for primary residency!! Check out this wonderful well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath rancher in EHT. This wonderful property sits on over 3.5 acres of land on a dead end street. Features include open concept floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring, and a kitchen perfect for the novice cook up to the expert chef. 3 generously sized bedrooms on one side of unit and a 4th bedroom on other side of unit with a large window to let in that natural size and plenty big enough to add a closet or dresser. Plenty of storage inside and out. The outside truly is a peaceful sanctuary. Sit at the fire pit or back patio and relax with with your morning coffee or evening vino. Come check it out!

For open house information, contact PATRICK KASENENKO, CENTURY 21 ALLIANCE-O1O4J at 609-399-5711

Copyright © 2021 South Jersey Shore Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJSRMLSNJ-554541)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City Daily

ABOUT

With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

