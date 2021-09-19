House hunt Hilo: See what’s on the market now

(Hilo, HI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hilo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

27-570 Onohi Loop, Papaikou, 96781 4 Beds 4 Baths | $6,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,910 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Now offered below appraised value with seller financing options. This luxury ranch estate home sits on 214 rolling acres in Onomea Bay Ranch, with potential for future subdivision.



There is over 9,500 square feet under roof, with 5,910 sqft of living area. The home designed by architect Mark Matsumoto, is elegant yet cozy. The interior features a great room with floor-to-ceiling lava rock fireplace and 16’ ceilings and koa wood floors, a chef’s kitchen with granite counters, custom birch cabinetry and hidden butler’s pantry, two main bedroom suites with fireplaces, ocean views and bathrooms with luxurious soaking tubs, two additional guest bedrooms, a den/office with a fireplace and a billiard area with custom bar. Step outside and enjoy the breathtaking view of Mauna Kea from the home’s front, and Pacific Ocean views from the expansive covered lanais in the back.



This is an income producing property, additional details available to qualified buyers.



There is a 2000 sf multi-stall barn with an adjacent corral. With 214 acres there’s plenty of room for riding, farming & grazing. The entire home is served by a private well, approx 750 feet deep.



There is a full set of building plans for a guest house with approx. 2,599 sf under roof, available with sale.



Purchase options include: seller financing, agreement of sale, 1031 exchange, cash & lender financing.

For open house information, contact Kona Moran, Hilo Brokers Ltd at 808-969-9400

839 Kaumana Dr, Hilo, 96720 6 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Unique home in town. This fantastic property has so much to offer. The view from the street side is misleading. The home is actually much larger than it appears. Upstairs, you find 4 bedrooms, a super large living area and a dining area. From the kitchen down a small set of stairs is a large indoor laundry room and storage area. The kitchen opens up into a large multi use area.

But wait, head down the interior stairwell. At the bottom of the stairs is a separate living area with its own exterior door. There are two bedrooms, a bathroom and a small sitting area. Once upon a time, the kids lived downstairs while the parents lived upstairs. This home lends itself nicely to multiple living units with privacy. The over sized lot continues in the back. There is room to park two vehicles under the house near the downstairs unit and lots of uncovered parking areas. There is tons of storage inside and out, so many ways this property could be developed.

For open house information, contact Rose Delfin, Venture Sotheby's International Realty at 808-885-8885

2536 Kinoole St, Hilo, 96720 4 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Looking for a great opportunity in Hilo to have a home and have possible rental income? This may be your house! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is split into to levels each with its separate entrance. The main floor, which is the top floor, is up a short flight of stairs from the carport. Here you will find a comfortable living room with large picture windows to let in the light and air. There is a good-sized kitchen with plenty of storage, wooden cabinets and an extra large stainless steel sink. A breakfast table fits in here just fine. A roomy living room looks out to the yard, has a front entrance and extra-large windows. The flooring throughout the home was replace with an attractive and durable vinyl flooring. Two bedrooms, each, also with large windows are split by a full bathroom. You have 672 sqft of living space on this main floor.

Below the home is an additional 672 sqft of space with a full bathroom, built-in “bar” sink, counter space and cupboards plus two rooms for privacy. A great place for visiting family, hosted Air BNB, or older kids.

There is a 2-car carport with an enclosed laundry/water heater room at its back end along with a large separate storage closet. Easy to maintain lawn surrounds the house.

Property and house have been well maintained. It looks as good as the photos! Both inside and outside were recently painted and the newer vinyl flooring is throughout both floors.

Located near the corner of Kino’ole and HaiHai. It will be a quick trip to shopping and restaurants or the University. Ocean access is a quick 10-minute drive away.

This well-maintained home has lots to offer. Easy to show.

For open house information, contact Catherine Fedak, Hilo Bay Realty LLC at 808-965-9903

84 Pukihae St, Hilo, 96720 2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Condominium | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great opportunity to enjoy 13th floor sweeping ocean and mountain views from this roomy 2 bed 2 bath condo. Separated into two individual living spaces each with their own entrance. A lovely studio with its own bathroom and panoramic ocean views, and a one bedroom with kitchen, bathroom, and living area with lanai which enjoys spectacular mountain views. This configuration offers many potential family uses or rental opportunities.



Bayshore Towers amenities include a Resident manager, Assigned covered parking stall, Heated ocean front pool, Community kitchen/ Meeting / Gathering room, Exercise room, Sauna, Library, Laundry, and Elevators.

Monthly condo fees include; Electric, water, sewer, basic cable, hot water, trash, and common area maintenance.

Historic downtown Hilo is merely steps away. 15 min drive to Hilo International Airport and main shopping district.

Check out the video tour attached to this listing or https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qDV2Xyvgs58

For open house information, contact Stephen Ridsdale, Hilo Bay Realty LLC at 808-965-9903