Pekin-curious? These homes are on the market

(Pekin, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pekin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1823 Columbus Drive, Pekin, 61554 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1971

UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY!! Look no further than this gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch home with many updates. This beautiful home features an updated eat-in kitchen that opens up into a spacious living room. The home offers a one stall attached garage with entrance to the kitchen. The back patio, fenced in backyard and fire pit create the perfect place to entertain family and friends. You'll truly find endless potential in the recently insulated full basement for additional living space or to add that 4th bedroom. Recent updates include: fresh paint, Furnace, AC, insulation, siding, floors, windows, interior doors, trim and garage door. Kitchen appliances remain with agreed upon offer. Call today to schedule a private showing of this incredible home!

For open house information, contact Adam Merrick, Adam Merrick Real Estate at 309-282-1000

283 Old Germantown Road, East Peoria, 61611 5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,828 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Sitting on 6.5 stunning wooded & rolling acres in Germantown Hills & Metamora school districts, this heavily-renovated home offers seclusion, privacy & room to run. SO much room for activities in an attached 4-car tandem & heated garage, PLUS a 32 x 40 outbuilding w/HVAC & plumbing. Lots of windows reveal a stunning backdrop of trees throughout all 4 seasons and bathe the home in natural light. Upgrades & renovations in the last 5 years include: new roof, siding & insulation upgrades, new 4-stall garage, 2 custom sets of modern stairs installed, walls removed for open kitchen/dining/living layout, fireplace installed, completed gutted & renovated kitchen w/new appliances & granite counters, walk-out basement transformed from garage into a perfect family basement for home theater, rec area, family room, bedroom (w/egress), full bath & lots of unfinished storage. You won't believe the property that sits at the end of this private drive; call your Realtor today to schedule your showing.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Gehrig, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 815-553-2406

5 Ashwood Lane, Pekin, 61554 5 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,191 Square Feet | Built in 2011

CHECK OUT PICTURES! "WOW" HOUSE! DESIRED NORTHSIDE LICK CREEK MANOR 5 BR AND 3 BATH BEAUTY WITH SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM CONCEPT! FULL FINISHED GORGEOUS BASEMENT WITH CHARACTER AND NICE BAR AREA FOR ENTERTAINING! LOTS OF DAY LIGHT! STUNNING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND ISLAND BAR. 3 CAR GARAGE, LARGE DECK WITH NEWER PERGOLA AND FENCED YARD. MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND BATH W/ SOAKING TUB. LARGE FENCED YARD WITH OVERSIZED PATIO AND HOT TUB! 10 X 12 TALL SHED. HOME BOASTS FOLLOWING UPGRADES: NEW IRRIGATION SYSTEM, LANDSCAPING, SHED, BATHROOM REMODEL, HEATED GAR AND SINK, SLIDER, AND MORE HURRY!!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Bradshaw, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 815-553-2406

300 Sheridan Road, Pekin, 61554 3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1973

UPDATED THREE BEDROOM RANCH WITH FULL BASEMENT ON NORTH SIDE. BENEFITS INCLUDE NEW PAINT, FLOOR COVERINGS, MASTER BATHROOM, FULL GUEST BATH, AMISH KITCHEN CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. ROOF, GFA, SIDING APPROXIMATELY 8 YEARS OLD. 100 AMP BREAKER BOX AND OVERSIZED PARKING PAD 3 CARS IN WIDTH. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.

For open house information, contact Darcy Lawson, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 815-553-2406