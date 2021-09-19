Top homes for sale in Paso Robles

(Paso Robles, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paso Robles will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6995 Running Deer Road, Paso Robles, 93446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1982

A Home at the Lake! Looking for a second home or a recreational property just in time for the Summer? Call or text Jim Irving, 805-610-7070, to see this new listing in Running Deer Ranch in the Adelaide area west of Paso Robles. Sited on 16 acres and screened from the road by a forest of oaks, pines & madrone trees, the house has a beautiful view over the Las Tablas Creek Valley. Morning sunrises are often spectacular. (Some of the owners photos are pictured). Let Jim fill you in on the history of the area and share in his love of the Adelaide! The home has a shingled exterior. sheet-rocked interior, dual pane windows, open floor plan & an upgraded kitchen with a large wrap-around deck on which to sit and revel in the peaceful view while wild turkeys wander by. There is a greenhouse for the gardener, or a mediation room if that is your preference. A 800 sq. ft. steel building is a great workshop with room for all the toys. A storage container with a lean-to for additional storage and a small travel trailer/guest house complete the improvements. An upper pad has been developed for an additional growing area and has a 5000 gal water tank providing supplemental storage to the 2500 gallon tank next to the house. Access to Lake Nacimiento is via "The Point", the launch ramp and day-use area at the end of Aluffo Road. This is only available to property owners & immediate family who are members in good standing of the Running Deer Ranch Company.

For open house information, contact James Irving, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate at 805-239-3310

1221 Kiln House Road, Templeton, 93465 2 Beds 1 Bath | $550,000 | Manufactured On Land | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Surround yourself with scenic vistas and stunning views of vineyards and beyond from this view parcel in east Templeton. This 15.56 +/- acre private and secluded compound is located within close proximity to acclaimed vineyards and wineries within the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Property improvements include driveway to existing structures along with the well and existing utilities. Flat and usable knoll along ridge of property. Possibilities abound for all your viticulture and agriculture needs. Come take a look today.

For open house information, contact Lisa Lewis, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate at 805-239-3310

3625 Lakeside Village Drive, Paso Robles, 93446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to 3625 Lakeside Village Drive! Make this your primary residence or a Nacimiento Lake retreat! This lovely 1,668 +/- square foot home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The front yard offers a delightful covered porch and easy maintenance with drought tolerant landscaping. Inside is a cozy living room overlooking the perfectly appointed kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, a generous kitchen island, custom painted cabinets with a European flair and a large pantry. The split floor plan offers a private master suite with an en suite bathroom featuring a dual vanity, walk-in shower with a frameless door and spacious master closet. The expansive backyard has a large concrete patio and the rest is a blank slate for your perfect lake home. There's also a large three car garage with 50 Amp circuit for your smart car. Located just inside the Heritage Ranch North Gate and steps from Cappy Culver Elementary, Oak Hill Market, Rock’N’Robles Grill, and just a short drive to downtown Paso Robles!

For open house information, contact Alicia Bartlett, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate at 805-239-3310

161 Julie Lane, Templeton, 93465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,795 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Cherry Meadows, in the cul-de-sac of Julie Lane, this adorable Templeton home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms with both a spacious loft and a bonus office. Mature landscaping at the front of the home leads you to the front porch with quintessential white picket railing and maintained flower beds. Upon entering the home, you are ushered into an oversized living room with a wood mantled fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and built-in shelving. A mid-century kitchen features ample prep space and a breakfast bar, while the dining area features a sliding glass door leading to a low-maintenance backyard. An ideal space to gather with family and friends, a covered concrete patio boasts outdoor ceiling fans, fruit trees, and water-efficient landscaping. The backyard is also accessed by an owner’s suite offering abundant natural light and private en-suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and an attached two car garage complete the main level of the home. Upstairs you’ll find a spacious loft and bonus office with built-in shelving, perfect for those working, learning or needing additional hobby space. Situated in a great neighborhood close to local shopping, dining, and entertainment, this home is ready for its next owner to make it their own. Are you the one?

For open house information, contact Christie Giaquinto, Richardson Properties, Inc at 805-781-6040