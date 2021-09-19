Elizabeth City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Elizabeth City, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elizabeth City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

129 Camden Avenue, Camden, 27921 4 Beds 3 Baths | $758,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,540 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Coastal Carolina retreat offers the best of waterfront living. Home's generous rooms w/expansive views of the Pasquotank River. Incomparable chef's kitchen w/indoor grill, induction cook top, riverfront dining. 2-story greatroom w/gas logs. Entertain in the gameroom, relax on the enclosed porch.1ST floor guest suite, 2nd floor BR w/sitting area, and bunkroom. Waterview primary BR w/generous closet spaces, exquisite tile bath. Saltwater pool anchors entertaining space including dining area, deck, boathouse, 100' pier. Garage serves as the ultimate poolhouse. Additional lots w/room to expand.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Twiddy, Hall & Nixon Real Estate, Inc at 252-335-8600

994 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, 27944 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Immaculately kept 2011 Manufactured home on easy access Snug Harbor Road. No HOA, however right down the road to water access. New flooring in family room and dining room, wood fireplace. Large master suite w/walk in closet, double vanity, tub and shower. It is a spit floorplan and has a nice size utility room. Don't miss this one! NC License# 271347

For open house information, contact Valerie Miller, Shaffer Real Estate Inc. at 757-468-5000

606 Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, 27909 3 Beds 1 Bath | $83,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Lovely little home for a first time home buyer or excellent investment potential. Home sits on a huge lot for an opportunity for expansion and is located in the heart of Elizabeth City near major restaurants and businesses; within 5 miles of ECSU and the Coast Guard Base.Home has a partial new roof, new carpet and a utility room off of kitchen.

For open house information, contact Tracy Sturges, Prodigy Realty Group at 252-421-3119

131 Market Street, Hertford, 27944 4 Beds 3 Baths | $730,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,598 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Want to have a Historical home. a great size, restored with great detail in a warmer climate? It is here in NE NC, It comes with the benefit of EIGHT FIREPLACES, on demand hot water, eat in kitchen, a wet bar and wine cooler etc.. Come see the Thanksgiving Dining room, wood floors, moldings, built ins, new wiring but original brass lights. In the Historical District on large lot that starts on one street and ends on another. Porch is right out of a story book. Bring your antiques, wicker, rocking chairs, room for all those things you don't want to part with. Just oe block and your in town.

For open house information, contact Carole Medford, United Country Forbes Realty & Auctions LLC at 252-426-1380