CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IN

Check out these homes on the Marion market now

Marion Voice
Marion Voice
 4 days ago

(Marion, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marion. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbrJZ_0c10VWnt00

327 Craven Street, Sweetser, 46987

3 Beds 1 Bath | $151,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,689 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Charming home full of updates; new siding, new windows, partial new roof, new deck, main level flooring, kitchen, central air duct work plus many more new updates. The main level offers two bedrooms plus one additional bedroom on the second level.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Urschel, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-6100

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202133776)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ry8Ua_0c10VWnt00

111 E North B Street, Gas City, 46933

4 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1814

Completely renovated and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a covered front porch and fenced in yard.

For open house information, contact Cathy Hunnicutt, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202131426)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzjh7_0c10VWnt00

1603 S Maple Street, Marion, 46953

3 Beds 1 Bath | $31,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Three bedroom home situated on a corner lot. Home features a large corner lot 66 X 132 and a newer roof. Partially privacy fenced yard with vinyl siding and two sheds. Enclosed back porch 16 X 16.

For open house information, contact Janet Barnett, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202012422)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKEJH_0c10VWnt00

804 S Western Avenue, Marion, 46953

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in 1941

So Many Recent Updates! Way Bigger than it appears with more than 1,800 SF! Cute & Clean with 3 Bedrooms. All New Vinyl Plank Flooring. Living Room, Dining Room/Nook, Spacious Kitchen. Oversized Family Room spans the rear of the home and features electric fireplace insert. Brand New Gas Furnace, Gas Tankless Water Heater, Breaker Panel/Electrical, Plumbing Updates. 1 Car Attached Garage w/ new opener. Fenced Backyard, Nice Front Covered Porch, Rear Deck, Extra Storage Shed. Immediate Possession, this one is ready to go!

For open house information, contact Joe Schroder, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202136524)

See more property details

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Marion, IN
Marion, IN
Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Water Heater#Nook#Bradley Realty Inc#Sf#Bedrooms#Brand New Gas Furnace#Breaker Panel Electrical#Plumbing Updates#Backyard
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Marion Voice

Marion Voice

Marion, IN
123
Followers
254
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy