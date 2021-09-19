Check out these homes on the Marion market now

(Marion, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marion. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

327 Craven Street, Sweetser, 46987 3 Beds 1 Bath | $151,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,689 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Charming home full of updates; new siding, new windows, partial new roof, new deck, main level flooring, kitchen, central air duct work plus many more new updates. The main level offers two bedrooms plus one additional bedroom on the second level.

111 E North B Street, Gas City, 46933 4 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1814

Completely renovated and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a covered front porch and fenced in yard.

1603 S Maple Street, Marion, 46953 3 Beds 1 Bath | $31,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Three bedroom home situated on a corner lot. Home features a large corner lot 66 X 132 and a newer roof. Partially privacy fenced yard with vinyl siding and two sheds. Enclosed back porch 16 X 16.

804 S Western Avenue, Marion, 46953 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in 1941

So Many Recent Updates! Way Bigger than it appears with more than 1,800 SF! Cute & Clean with 3 Bedrooms. All New Vinyl Plank Flooring. Living Room, Dining Room/Nook, Spacious Kitchen. Oversized Family Room spans the rear of the home and features electric fireplace insert. Brand New Gas Furnace, Gas Tankless Water Heater, Breaker Panel/Electrical, Plumbing Updates. 1 Car Attached Garage w/ new opener. Fenced Backyard, Nice Front Covered Porch, Rear Deck, Extra Storage Shed. Immediate Possession, this one is ready to go!

