On the hunt for a home in Cullman? These houses are on the market

(Cullman, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cullman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

467 Co Rd 1711, Holly Pond, 35083 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1979

IF YOU ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF PRIVACY AND COUNTRY LIVING THIS IS THE PERFECT HOME. THIS NEWLY UPDATED HOME HAS ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW LIGHTING, NEW METAL ROOF, NEW HVAC IN 2019, GAS STOVE AND GAS HOT WATER HEATER. LOTS OF SPACE WITH A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM. THIS PROPERTY ALSO HAS SEVERAL STORAGE BUILDINGS, AND A WORKSHOP WITH A SEPARATE POWER METER. IT WILL NOT LAST LONG SO DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE.

For open house information, contact Doris Mead, NuVision Real Estate LLC at 256-841-6155

1423 Clearwater Dr, Cullman, 35055 5 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in 2016

BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY BRICK HOME IN CULLMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT. PLENTY OF ROOM WITH 5 BEDROOMS 2 BATH. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH UPSTAIRS BALCONY LOOKING OVER LIVING ROOM. SOD YARD WITH BACK PORCH. PRIVACY FENCE IN BACKYARD. 2 CAR GARAGE. SECURITY SYSTEM. ALL ITEMS OF IMPORTANCE TO BE VERIFIED BY PURCHASER.

For open house information, contact Emily Stallings, All Properties of Alabama LLC at 256-739-1752

2926 Co Rd 437, Cullman, 35055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1970

HOUSE WITH A BSMENT , THREE HUGE STORAGE BUILDINGS ONE HAS AN OFFICE USED FOR A BUSINESS 40X60, 40X80 AND 160X50 ALL HAVE CEMENT FLOORS, ELECTRIC .

For open house information, contact kay whaley, Cullman Real Estate Inc. at 256-775-6620

381 County Rd 113, Cullman, 35057 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This three Bedroom, 2 bath cedar rustic a-frame sits on 2 wooded very private cleared acres. Vaulted tongue and groove ceilings in the large family room with a wood burning fire place sets the atmosphere for a true vacation home. Also on the main level are 2 bedrooms, bath on the hall and laundry area. The kitchen with a bar and dining area are part of the large open space with fire place.

For open house information, contact Carole B. King, BJC Real Estate at 256-287-9140