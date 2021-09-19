Check out these homes for sale in Bartlesville now

(Bartlesville, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bartlesville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2909 Kingston Drive, Bartlesville, 74006 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,501 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Check out this single story home in Colonial Estates. This home offers; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a formal living, formal dining, and a large family room all in 3500+ sqft of living space. The back yard has a nice covered patio and a 20x40 gunite pool with a diving board, custom cover, and custom removable fence making this just the home you've been looking for. Don't forget the park down the street.

1107 S Keeler Avenue, Bartlesville, 74003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Welcome Home! This home is truly move in ready, updated from top to bottom. Updated roof, vinyl windows, kitchen completely remodeled including new appliances, flooring, granite countertops, bathrooms have also been completely remodeled, 2 AC/2 furnaces with new ductwork/return air vents. All original wood floors have been professionally refinished and are absolutely beautiful! Updated electrical with new 200 Amp breaker box, new wiring throughout house, new switches/outlets and so much more!

2406 Terrace Drive, Bartlesville, 74006 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This adorable full brick 3 bedroom/2 bath home is nestled in the Country Club Terrace subdivision and has been tastefully updated with new lighting, appliances, and butcher block countertops, to name a few. Get settled into this cozy subdivision with an oversized lot just in time to enjoy a nice fall evening out on the large, covered patio.

917 S Armstrong Avenue, Bartlesville, 74003 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 944 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Move in ready! This charming home was renovated 9 yrs ago with new plumbing, electrical, heat & air units. It has tankless hot water heater, updated fixtures & metal roof with foamboard insulation to save on energy costs. Beautiful wood floors throughout & tile in the large kitchen. It comes with stove & refrigerator. Bring offers.

