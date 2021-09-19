CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Take a look at these homes for sale in Wheeling

Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 4 days ago

(Wheeling, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wheeling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bD1nX_0c10VSGz00

1216 Chapel Hill Road, Triadelphia, 26059

6 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,533 Square Feet | Built in 1910

With over 2,500 square feet of living space to enjoy, this 1910 farmhouse situated right at the top of Chapel Hill includes 5-6 bedrooms, one full bath, and one half bath. Enjoy the temperature maintained sunroom all year round, located just off the kitchen. Fully finished attic has been used as 1-2 bedrooms and extra storage space, as well as the full basement where laundry is located. Several well maintained, multi-purpose structures sitting on the land as well as a private pond. Front porch and roof completely redone in 2019.

For open house information, contact Jordan Grimm, Broadwater Properties at 304-242-2600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwE1q_0c10VSGz00

119 Taylor Ave, Wheeling, 26003

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Looking for a big home in a great neighborhood with great schools and a convenient location? Look no further! This Springdale home features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, lots of charm and an above ground pool for the hot summer days. Relax on the cozy front porch and enjoy the neighborhood! Schedule your private showing today and don't let this one slip away. Motivated seller!!

For open house information, contact Alicia Torrance, Paull Associates at 304-233-3303

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5MLV_0c10VSGz00

47 Dorothy Ave, Wheeling, 26003

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Convenient location/ Darling, rustic style 2 story home in Elm Grove / priced under 60K / off street parking for 2 cars / updated furnace, thermo windows, electric / some ornamental plaster / nice wood floor. Great first home or investment property! DO NOT LOCK BOTTOM LOCK

For open house information, contact Garrison Wolfe, Broadwater Properties at 304-242-2600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJVCJ_0c10VSGz00

227 Summit Ave, Mingo Junction, 43938

4 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 810 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Charming four-bedroom home. The home's main floor consists of a spacious living room with crown molding, Kitchen and dining room, a Bedroom and Bathroom. Head downstairs to three more bedrooms and a second full bathroom. The all brick bi-level also features a detached two-car garage. The backyard is pet friendly with privacy fence. New ROOF 2015, new a/c & furnace 2018. Schedule for your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Robert Shoemaker, Cedar One Realty at 740-264-7131

