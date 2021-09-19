Check out these homes for sale in Seguin now

(Seguin, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Seguin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1040 Pronghorn Trail, Seguin, 78155 4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Justin offers 1,831 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms . The large kitchen overlooks the family room and is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large kitchen island. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, offers a large walk in shower and huge walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of bedroom 1. This home is complete with a large covered patio, professionally landscaped and irrigated yard complete with full Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

For open house information, contact David Clinton, Dr Horton-Austin at 512-345-4663

805 Nodding Nixie, Seguin, 78155 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Denton is a single story home offering 1,575 sq. ft. of living space across 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The oversized kitchen island is open to the dining area and family room, perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, is off the dining area and features a spacious walk in closet and large walk in shower. The secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the main bedroom, bedroom 1. Enjoy the covered patio, full yard professional irrigation and landscaping complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

For open house information, contact David Clinton, Dr Horton-Austin at 512-345-4663

660 Three Oaks Rd, Seguin, 78155 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,999,777 | Single Family Residence | 4,983 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Hidden gem on Lake McQueeney. This gorgeous home newly built with inviting entrance into this 5 bedroom, 4.5 baths capturing the lake view. Main floor features vaulted wood beam ceiling in Living with Fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. Balcony. Island chef's Kitchen with sub zero fridge, dbl ovens, farmsink, and gas cooktop. Butlers pantry. Mudroom. Laundry room to equip dual w/d. Large Mst suite with spa like bath. Third floor has 3 bedrooms, one with an ensuite. Lower level has a large open gameroom/family room, along with the 5th bedroom, Office, and Storage room. Step out into the covered patio for additional entertainment to include Boathouse for jet ski and pontoon. 60' wft. Serene spot on the Lake with lush landscaping and trees.

For open house information, contact Kendra Wray, Keller Williams Heritage at 210-493-3030

1200 Ilka Road, Seguin, 78155 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This is the ONE for YOU! Less than one mile to I-10 East, I-10 West and Toll Road I-30! No HOA. Not in City Limits. Come look at this home sitting at center of wide open green space with mature trees and no neighbors to the front! Big tree at back porch provides plenty of shade during late afternoons. Perfect sized office or fourth bedroom just off the kitchen. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Double insulation in attic. Gray water for clothes washer and kitchen sink. Buyer to pay for new survey and to provide appraisal waiver warranty with offer. Square footage may be closer to 1600 sf.

For open house information, contact Esther Herklotz, Weichert Realty - Corwin at 830-632-5725