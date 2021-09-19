CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seguin, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Seguin now

Seguin News Flash
Seguin News Flash
 4 days ago

(Seguin, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Seguin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvCSg_0c10VROG00

1040 Pronghorn Trail, Seguin, 78155

4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Justin offers 1,831 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms . The large kitchen overlooks the family room and is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large kitchen island. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, offers a large walk in shower and huge walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of bedroom 1. This home is complete with a large covered patio, professionally landscaped and irrigated yard complete with full Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

For open house information, contact David Clinton, Dr Horton-Austin at 512-345-4663

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-446031)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwvLo_0c10VROG00

805 Nodding Nixie, Seguin, 78155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Denton is a single story home offering 1,575 sq. ft. of living space across 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The oversized kitchen island is open to the dining area and family room, perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, is off the dining area and features a spacious walk in closet and large walk in shower. The secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the main bedroom, bedroom 1. Enjoy the covered patio, full yard professional irrigation and landscaping complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

For open house information, contact David Clinton, Dr Horton-Austin at 512-345-4663

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-443495)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Krdtd_0c10VROG00

660 Three Oaks Rd, Seguin, 78155

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,999,777 | Single Family Residence | 4,983 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Hidden gem on Lake McQueeney. This gorgeous home newly built with inviting entrance into this 5 bedroom, 4.5 baths capturing the lake view. Main floor features vaulted wood beam ceiling in Living with Fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. Balcony. Island chef's Kitchen with sub zero fridge, dbl ovens, farmsink, and gas cooktop. Butlers pantry. Mudroom. Laundry room to equip dual w/d. Large Mst suite with spa like bath. Third floor has 3 bedrooms, one with an ensuite. Lower level has a large open gameroom/family room, along with the 5th bedroom, Office, and Storage room. Step out into the covered patio for additional entertainment to include Boathouse for jet ski and pontoon. 60' wft. Serene spot on the Lake with lush landscaping and trees.

For open house information, contact Kendra Wray, Keller Williams Heritage at 210-493-3030

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1549789)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLAtK_0c10VROG00

1200 Ilka Road, Seguin, 78155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This is the ONE for YOU! Less than one mile to I-10 East, I-10 West and Toll Road I-30! No HOA. Not in City Limits. Come look at this home sitting at center of wide open green space with mature trees and no neighbors to the front! Big tree at back porch provides plenty of shade during late afternoons. Perfect sized office or fourth bedroom just off the kitchen. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Double insulation in attic. Gray water for clothes washer and kitchen sink. Buyer to pay for new survey and to provide appraisal waiver warranty with offer. Square footage may be closer to 1600 sf.

For open house information, contact Esther Herklotz, Weichert Realty - Corwin at 830-632-5725

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-443606)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Business
Seguin, TX
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Laundry Room#Family Room#Justin#Alexa Voice#Front Door Bell#Home Hub#Light Switch#Living With Fireplace#Mst#Boathouse#Weichert Realty Corwin
bobvila.com

What Happens if You Remodel a Home Without a Permit?

Q: We recently bought a new house, and we’re going to finish out the basement for added living space. We plan to do all the work ourselves, so do we need to pull a permit? What happens if we don’t get one?. A: Congrats on the new house! Local building...
HOME & GARDEN
yourcentralvalley.com

Fall into autumn with these festive, cozy products

Fall is the perfect time to spruce things up with seasonal drink ideas, cozy scents, and dreamy wellness products. Check out the festive things below for a fabulous fall. Price: 25-ounce bag $35.00 ($1.40 / Ounce) Start your morning off right with Don Pablo Coffee’s bourbon-infused roast. Crafted in small...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Sale on Snacks and Beverages!

Today only, Amazon is having a huge sale on snacks and beverages! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Classic Snack Care Package (40 count) for just $15.19 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get this Grandma’s Cookies Variety Pack of 30 for just $11.38 shipped...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Space Heaters for Staying Cozy on Those Chilly Fall and Winter Evenings

The best way to prepare for chilly weather is by investing in one of the best space heaters. Sure to be a favorite addition to any household, these handy devices will help keep you cozy and warm, even on the coldest of nights. Of course, winter is the most obvious time for using these reliable home-heating devices, but it’s a good idea to keep one on hand the rest of the year, too, just in case the temperature unexpectedly drops, and you could use a little burst of heat. A space heater does precisely what the name suggests — it is...
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
BobVila

11 Winter Supplies to Stock Up on Now, Before They Sell Out

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.
SHOPPING
GreenMatters

You Can Shop Secondhand From Home, Through These Online Thrift Stores

Buying vintage clothing and collectibles has been in vogue for some time now — not only do secondhand shops offer nostalgia at generally lower prices, but they also offer items that would otherwise have been discarded. It’s a sustainable way to shop and a great way for collectors to find what they need. And the digital age has made it possible to shop at the best online thrift stores without having to leave the comfort of your couch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
Seguin News Flash

Seguin News Flash

Seguin, TX
121
Followers
249
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seguin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy