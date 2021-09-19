CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Take a look at these homes on the market in Parkersburg

Parkersburg Voice
Parkersburg Voice
 4 days ago

(Parkersburg, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Parkersburg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8xy7_0c10VQVX00

4201 Stella St, Parkersburg, 26104

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Immaculate well maintained one owner brick home. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Pride of ownership shows throughout. First floor living including large laundry. Partially finished walk-out basement with gas fireplace in the large family room. There is an extra 15x16 area off the family room that could be a 4th bedroom, without a window, adjacent to the lower level full bath. Very nice storage area with cabinetry and shelving in the unfinished side. This home has a relaxing front porch as well as a covered back porch and patio with beautiful landscaping and flowers overlooking the park-like backyard. There is also a detached 16x26 workshop with electric, heat, and window AC. Well insulated with 220 amp electric for RV or Boat. Also a 12x14 outbuilding with electricity. The building front has a garage door and the partition could be removed easily to return to a garage if a workshop is not needed. 14x40 parking pad with electricity for RV or boat. Also a 12x14 outbuilding with electricity. Many pluses with this home. The carpet is good quality, clean, well-maintained, but dated.

For open house information, contact Jill A Bartley, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4304558)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rBJO_0c10VQVX00

406 Valley Mills Dr, Parkersburg, 26104

4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful Colonial 2 story home that sits on a wooded lot. Golf lover's dream. Backs up to the Golf Club of WV. Has been totally updated. Beautiful Master Suite with walk-in closet. Laundry on the second level with bedrooms. New roof, new heat and air, new floors downstairs, privacy fence, and fenced-in back yard. Shed included. OLREA

For open house information, contact Gayle Wilder, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4313226)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8M4m_0c10VQVX00

1706 Dewey Street, Parkersburg, 26101

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Larger than it looks! This solid 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located near the city park. The home features a 24x6 covered porch and a recreation room in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout under carpet. Each room has decent sized closets and plenty of storage in the basement. Come make this place your own!

For open house information, contact Christina Jones, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4313066)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xb254_0c10VQVX00

1337 Avery St, Parkersburg, 26101

3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1916

You will fall in love with this Historical All Stone Beauty located in the Avery Street Historic District. Built in 1916, this mighty fortress is like a new home with quality renovations throughout and is turn-key ready. With 2400 sq ft of finished living space, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 Story Home features 9 1/2 foot ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom woodwork, trim and moldings, exposed brick accents, pretty decorative fireplaces, working pocket doors, beautifully updated bathrooms as well as a kitchen complete with solid surface counters, subway tile backsplash, plenty of cabinetry, new stainless appliances, and custom-designed pantry. The main floor offers a main staircase and butlers staircase, spacious foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath, and 2 pantries. The master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet, 2 more bedrooms, another full bath, laundry room and balcony completes the second level of the home. New roof, new plumbing, newly updated 200 amp electric, new furnace and AC, many new windows, interior paint, all new light fixtures are just some of the many updates completed just for you! Plenty of off-street parking is available. Make your showing appointment today.

For open house information, contact Julie L Clark, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4307892)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg, WV
Business
City
Parkersburg, WV
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Walk In Closet#Subway#Fireplaces#Ac#Bhhs Professional Realty#The Golf Club Of Wv#Olrea
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg, WV
99
Followers
253
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parkersburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy