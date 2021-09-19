Take a look at these homes on the market in Parkersburg

(Parkersburg, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Parkersburg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4201 Stella St, Parkersburg, 26104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Immaculate well maintained one owner brick home. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Pride of ownership shows throughout. First floor living including large laundry. Partially finished walk-out basement with gas fireplace in the large family room. There is an extra 15x16 area off the family room that could be a 4th bedroom, without a window, adjacent to the lower level full bath. Very nice storage area with cabinetry and shelving in the unfinished side. This home has a relaxing front porch as well as a covered back porch and patio with beautiful landscaping and flowers overlooking the park-like backyard. There is also a detached 16x26 workshop with electric, heat, and window AC. Well insulated with 220 amp electric for RV or Boat. Also a 12x14 outbuilding with electricity. The building front has a garage door and the partition could be removed easily to return to a garage if a workshop is not needed. 14x40 parking pad with electricity for RV or boat. Also a 12x14 outbuilding with electricity. Many pluses with this home. The carpet is good quality, clean, well-maintained, but dated.

406 Valley Mills Dr, Parkersburg, 26104 4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful Colonial 2 story home that sits on a wooded lot. Golf lover's dream. Backs up to the Golf Club of WV. Has been totally updated. Beautiful Master Suite with walk-in closet. Laundry on the second level with bedrooms. New roof, new heat and air, new floors downstairs, privacy fence, and fenced-in back yard. Shed included. OLREA

1706 Dewey Street, Parkersburg, 26101 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Larger than it looks! This solid 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located near the city park. The home features a 24x6 covered porch and a recreation room in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout under carpet. Each room has decent sized closets and plenty of storage in the basement. Come make this place your own!

1337 Avery St, Parkersburg, 26101 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1916

You will fall in love with this Historical All Stone Beauty located in the Avery Street Historic District. Built in 1916, this mighty fortress is like a new home with quality renovations throughout and is turn-key ready. With 2400 sq ft of finished living space, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 Story Home features 9 1/2 foot ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom woodwork, trim and moldings, exposed brick accents, pretty decorative fireplaces, working pocket doors, beautifully updated bathrooms as well as a kitchen complete with solid surface counters, subway tile backsplash, plenty of cabinetry, new stainless appliances, and custom-designed pantry. The main floor offers a main staircase and butlers staircase, spacious foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath, and 2 pantries. The master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet, 2 more bedrooms, another full bath, laundry room and balcony completes the second level of the home. New roof, new plumbing, newly updated 200 amp electric, new furnace and AC, many new windows, interior paint, all new light fixtures are just some of the many updates completed just for you! Plenty of off-street parking is available. Make your showing appointment today.

