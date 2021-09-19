Take a look at these homes for sale in Clovis

(Clovis, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clovis than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3205 Mandell, Clovis, 88101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This UPDATED home is located within 1 BLOCK from Sandia Elementary School! You will love all the updates in this 3 bedroom home! The kitchen is absolutely PHENOMENAL! Granite COUNTERTOPS, beautiful cabinets, and an abundant amount of lighting! The semi-open concept living is perfection! Do you LOVE natural sunlight!? You will enjoy this SUNROOM! The possibilities are endless in this sunroom! All three bedrooms are a good size, and BOTH bathrooms are UPDATED and pure perfection! This home is a MUST-SEE! Call us today!

204 Torreon, Clovis, 88101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,189 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This home is rare for the area! With over 2000 square feet, there is a ton of possibility in this fixer-upper and the best part is, it has ALL NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT! The kitchen offers an abundant amount of space and has charming hand-crafted features! The three bedrooms are a good size and one of the bathrooms features a WALK-INTUB! There is also an enclosed patio, workshop, and an additional room that could be used as an office! As a bonus, this home features a METAL ROOF! If you want a home to make your own, LOOK NO FURTHER! Call us TODAY!

1104 Colonial, Clovis, 88101 2 Beds 2 Baths | $177,500 | Single Family Attached | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Seeking a VERY SPACIOUS, UPDATED home in Colonial Park? Look no further! Bring your oversized sofa and king-sized bed to your new home! With over 2000 square feet, this home has it all! Fall in love the moment you drive up! The blue door and foyer give this home that desired charm! The EXPANSIVE living room features a GORGEOUS fireplace and an abundant amount of natural light! Wait until you see the kitchen! STUNNING tile flooring, beautiful windows, an abundant amount of counter space and STORAGE galore! The two bedrooms are perfection! The UPDATED owner's suite has just the right amount of charm and space! JETTED TUB, LARGE CLOSET, and a great amount of space! The bedroom is HUGE and will fit your KING-SIZED BED! The fenced backyard is a must-see and is perfect for any occasion! This home is TRULY perfection! Call us today!

442 Curry Road 10, Clovis, 88101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $442,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Country living at its finest in this stunning one-of-a-kind home! This beauty sits on 5 acres and pulls out all the stops! Open concept, unique ceiling fan, gorgeous concrete floors, and desired copper touches throughout! You will love the copper sink, the penny backsplash and the large granite breakfast bar that overlooks the living room! The master ensuite is pure perfection! The spacious walk-in shower is incredible! Dual vanities with penny backsplash and copper sinks! The guest bathroom features the same and there's even a mud-room area! That's not all! The shop is one that usually lives on your wish list! This 40x60 all steel shop features two 12x14 electric garage doors, two 16ft lean to sheds on each side, 220 amp power with room for more, two drains, and it's plumbed for a full bathroom with its own septic! That's not all! There's a 20x10 all metal shed that features a 40x20 chicken coop area and a 100ft dog run, all fenced in! Don't miss this country bliss!

