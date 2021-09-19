CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these Cumberland homes on the market

Cumberland News Beat
 4 days ago

(Cumberland, MD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cumberland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrkbf_0c10VOzJ00

656 Gooseberry Road, Hyndman, 15545

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 bedroom/2 full baths, two story home nestled in the Southern Allegheny mountains, which sits on .52 acres of land. No neighbors behind you, laundry hook ups , a cozy living room adjacent to the dining room, full bath on first floor. Bedrooms and one full bath on second floor. Large 2 bay garage with electric, high ceilings & extra storage in the back & a covered front porch. Approx 30mins to Cumberland & Historic Downtown Bedford for fine dining, shopping & golfing. Close distance to Shawnee, Indian and Raystown Lakes. 40 mins to Blue Knob Ski Resort. Great area for hunting and fishing. *Motivated Seller*

For open house information, contact Olivia Dibert, Howard Hanna Bardell Realty at 814-623-8622

Copyright © 2021 Allegheny Highland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AHARPA-61858)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxZQG_0c10VOzJ00

601 Henderson Ave, Cumberland, 21502

2 Beds 1 Bath | $6,000 | 955 Square Feet | Built in 1860

Semi-detached, two story, brick home in Cumberland MD. Two bedrooms, one full bath.

For open house information, contact None, United Country Real Estate-White Home Team, LLC at 301-707-3799

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FANNIEMAE-A2001NF)

