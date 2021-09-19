CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Top homes for sale in Kerrville

Kerrville Dispatch
Kerrville Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Kerrville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kerrville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

419 Leland St, Kerrville, 78028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath homes is located in the heart of Kerrville on .29 acres. Great for first times homed buyers, college students or investor. Seller's are motivated

905 Bluebell Rd, Kerrville, 78028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in None

Astounding, move-in ready home on almost 1/2 an acre in a great neighborhood with Starkey School. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom open floor plan is open-concept living/kitchen/dining. Refinished original Oak flooring is warm & stunning. Kitchen features stained wood cabinetry, hard surface countertops, eating bar & tile floors. Large master suite with walk-in closet and renovated bathroom. Two vanities and large soaker tub. Split guest bedrooms with renovated bathroom. New A/C unit installed in 2015,electrical fixtures, plumbing fixtures, tile flooring, appliances & rock to home's exterior. New Roof, flooring in master bedroom, gutters, paint inside and out, and water heater installed in 2021. Expansive back yard w/privacy fencing is excellent for entertaining.

424 Burleson, Kerrville, 78028

3 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Opportunity knocks!! Tucked away in Meadowview Estates, this 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,056 sq ft home has just about all you can ask for: Metal roof; storage building in the backyard; paved parking; covered porch in the front and an extended covered porch in the back; granite countertops in the kitchen and a great central location. The home was built in 2004 and pride in ownership is apparent. Perfect set up for a first home, a bachelor, a rental property for students at the University or a couple wanting to downsize. Located close to Schreiner University and all the amenities Kerrville has to offer. Call today and schedule your showing, this property will not last long!

568 San Juan S, Kerrville, 78028

3 Beds 3 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,737 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION - COMPLETION DATE APPOX. 9/2/2021. Another fabulous JLD PREMIER HOMES, INC. new construction on 1 acre located in highly desirable Las Colinas Subdivision just outside of city limits & minutes to shopping & Sid Peterson Hospital. This Hill Country Contemporary home features approx. 2737 s.f. with impressive & open floor plan, high ceilings, wood look tile flooring throughout, split 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths & a Study/Office. Gourmet style kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appl., pantry, lots of counter/cabinet space & a 10x5 granite island. Extra features include 17 seer h/air, standing seam metal roof, spray foam insullation for energy efficiency including garage, utility room with laundry sink, side entry oversized 2-car garage & much much more! Enjoy the beautiful country views & wildlife from this wraparound front porch in Gated Las Colinas Subd. with underground utilities. Landscaping not included which allows buyer to design their own plan.

