Russellville, AR

Take a look at these homes on the Russellville market now

 4 days ago

(Russellville, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Russellville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLFQ7_0c10VMDr00

1425 N Nashville Avenue, Russellville, 72801

2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,900 | Condominium | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable condo with a nice kitchen, combined living and dining area, and two bedrooms. Yard maintenance, trash, and exterior care are all taken care of through the association, so you can enjoy your home with less to worry about! This would also make a great investment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9Vvh_0c10VMDr00

204 Wisteria Court, Russellville, 72801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in None

Seller says to bring an offer!!A big house waiting for a big family. Nice back yard privacy fence with a huge deck to enjoy while you are outside. Plenty of room for the family in this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath. Large family room and a formal living room. It has a roomy kitchen with two eating areas. Roof replaced 5 years ago, two hvac systems : upstairs done 1 month ago and bottom done two years ago. new water heaters. Some updates needed but all the big stuff is done. Sellers say to bring an offer!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lios5_0c10VMDr00

Spring Mountain, Other, 72834

1 Bed 1 Bath | $220,000 | Cabin | 850 Square Feet | Built in None

Mountain hideaway just West of Dardanelle! This wonderful cabin has everything you need for a weekend retreat or quiet/private living. Sitting atop Spring Mountain on 17 acres+- with breathtaking views of Sunset Point on Mount Nebo, The Arkansas River, and even the Russellville Side of Lake Dardanelle, this 850 square foot cabin is one of a kind. The cabin has one private bedroom and one bathroom with a large open concept living/kitchen/dining space that would allow for extra sleeping spaces, mini-split heat/air units, propane, public electric, well water, and has a wood burning stove. Cabin also features a detached garage (appx 20x25) and two small outbuildings (one wired for a generator, and one for wood storage. Neighboring land owner has an FAA authorized airstrip that can be used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsUWR_0c10VMDr00

120 E Gum Log Road, Russellville, 72802

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Mobile Home | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in None

Must take a look at this recently remodeled home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms sitting on .47 of an acre. House has a nice open floor plan. HVAC installed August 2020. Good size master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Open 20x40 workshop. Conveniently located just 8 minutes from town.

ABOUT

With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

