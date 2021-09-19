Top homes for sale in Burlington

(Burlington, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Burlington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1823 Route 9, Keeseville, 12944 5 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1930

A small business owner's dream! House features 4-5 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Nice level lawn away from the road. Attached office building, over 4000 square feet of garage space, additional sheds, large paved area and paved "U" driveway. This 9 acre lot with much of it still wooded, has a great location for many business ventures, but still has plenty of privacy for making it your home! Hardwood floor in living room, first floor laundry, master bedroom with ensuite, metal roof. Partially finished basement includes den with fireplace and bar. Close to the AuSable River, Lake Champlain, AuSable Chasm and an easy commute to Plattsburgh!

91 Wildflower Lane, Colchester, 05446 3 Beds 3 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,177 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful Colchester home in a near perfect location! Walk to Niquette Bay State Park/Lake Champlain while still enjoying interstate access just 1 mile away with convenient commutes to Burlington and surrounding areas! Situated at the end of a private 2 home cul de sac this property boasts a spacious 1.64 acre corner lot surrounded by recreation; kick back in the pool all summer long or relax in the warm and inviting 3 season room boasting cathedral ceilings, heat/AC, and walls of windows with direct back deck & pool access! The interior of the home features a modern floorplan with beautiful hardwood flooring and high end features throughout; kitchen w/ granite counters, floor to ceiling cabinetry, breakfast bar, open dining area w/ 3 sided gas fireplace and a spacious living room w/ built in surround sound! The second level of the home boasts a large master suite w/ a master bath soaking tub and separate shower leading to a spacious walk in closet while 2 additional bedrooms including finished space over the garage provides room for guests and a partially finished basement space w/ egress affords room for future expansion! Enjoy central A/C and a whole house humidifier to keep comfortable at all times, spread out with guests in the backyard, walk to the nearby park and lake or just enjoy the comfort of the conditioned home.... Packed with a long list of features in an amazing location this home is sure to please, a true must see property!

Lot 3 Bronson Lane, Colchester, 05446 3 Beds 3 Baths | $569,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CONSTRUCTION IS UNDERWAY & NEARING COMPLETION IN THIS BEAUTY! NOW IS THE TIME TO MAKE YOUR MOVE! Welcome To The New Bronson Lane! A small private nicely situated 3 lot subdivision offering only two more custom built-to-suit options. Come build your dream home! This proposed to-be-built package is a perfect starting point that is loaded with desirable features, upgrade options and expansion potential! A wonderful wide open 1st floor layout with a large 9' kitchen island will certainly be the heart of the home while you entertain your friends and family. Or how about the 9' ceilings, cozy gas fireplace, study, walk-in pantry, foyer entry, covered front porch, and 14x10 stamped concrete patio off the dining room?! Upstairs you'll find a MBR suite with private bath, walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, 2nd floor laundry, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full guest bath. WANT MORE ROOM? Let's finish the basement for you!. WANT MORE JAZZ? No problem! Let's upgrade that master shower to a custom tiled shower, or maybe a beautiful hardwood staircase, hardwood throughout, tiled fireplace feature wall, or many other optional improvements! Bring your vision, your needs / wants, and let's make it a reality! We can't forget about the great location either only minutes to I-89 which will make commuting anywhere a breeze! Location and privacy is hard to find these days...

113 Brigham Hill Road, Essex, 05452 4 Beds 4 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,267 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Nestled along picturesque Brigham Hill Road awaits endless possibilities. Surrounded by nature and breathtaking views of Mt Mansfield and Camels Hump you will feel the peace of the country side while enjoying the benefit of being just a short drive to town amenities. The 3.57 acres of land features a pond, sand volleyball court, inground heated pool, barn and a huge 50x53 heated workshop/garage with potential to be converted to a accessory dwelling. Inside you with find a layout well suited for flexible living space. The eat-in kitchen is perfect for large gatherings as it flows into the living room highlighted by a gas fireplace. Down the hall is space for a home office, first floor bedroom/den and large mudroom off the garage. The second floor you will find a large owners suite with tiled shower and jetted tub, 2-3 additional bedrooms, full bath and a deck overlooking the manicured grounds. The walkout lower level has so many possibilities with plenty of space for a game/rec room and a family room featuring stone surround, built in safes, tile floor, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, full bath even a indoor coy pond. Easy commute to Burlington or St. Albans

