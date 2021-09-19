CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Take a look at these homes on the Gillette market now

Gillette Bulletin
Gillette Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Gillette, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gillette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5sek_0c10VGvV00

2482 W Echeta Road, Gillette, 82716

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,517 Square Feet | Built in 1931

75+ miles from Sheridan you'll find an incredible building for the shop worker, livestock barn for the animals, and a remodeled home for the domesticator. This property is in the wide open space of the Powder River where you'll find privacy, seclusion and neighbors who are few and far between. Truly a rare find at this price!(see Documents for additional information).

For open house information, contact Tina Mediate, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-261)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5r1S_0c10VGvV00

510 W 6Th St W, Gillette, 82716

3 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Offering a home with a 1 bedroom rental (apartment) for sale that can be owner occupied or used as a income producing property. The home itself features steel siding (maintenance free siding) and a hail restive asphalt roof. Unit 1 is a 1418 sq ft home with 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom. It also features a room with extra space that can be used as storage, sun room, or used as a 3rd bedroom option. Unit 2 is a 664 sq ft home that is a 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom. It is currently rented out, generating income! This is a quality built home, for its age, and offers plenty of that vintage charm! Very unique in its style, and worth a see! This property is ideal for an owner occupied landlord, investor, or someone needing that ''In-law'' suite!

For open house information, contact Jason Walker, BHHS - Preferred Real Estate Group at 307-686-6360

Copyright © 2021 Campbell County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRWY-21-1627)

