Check out these homes on the Manitowoc market now

(Manitowoc, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manitowoc will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1017 Lincoln Blvd, Manitowoc, 54220 5 Beds 4 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,732 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Timeless Architecture best describes this 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home that is beautifully landscaped. This property boasts 3,732 sq ft of spacious rooms throughout. Beautiful sweeping staircase, Living rm, dining room, study, kitchen, breakfast nook, large on suite master with bath, jack & Jill bath services two bedrooms, 4th bedroom with 1/2 bath, finished lower lever family room, attached 2 car garage. Whether your entertaining or relaxing on the stone patio, this home, historical in nature is truly a one of a kind. Close to Lincoln park, tennis courts, bike trails, shopping and more. A must see!

For open house information, contact Victoria Seehafer, Century 21 Aspire Group at 920-663-1200

504 E Magnolia Avenue, Manitowoc, 54220 3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Tastefully renovated with up to date flooring, light fixtures and paint make this home move in ready! It comes with refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. The kitchen has a spacious walk in pantry. The home has central heat and air conditioning. During an August heavy rain there was seepage to the left of the sump. A foundation expert was called in. Repairs included excavation of the back yard for a proper pitch away from the foundation, tuck pointing, and caulking; also tuck pointing and caulking inside. The expert is confident in the repairs.

For open house information, contact Sherry Zuege, Match Realty Group, LLC at 920-884-2007

1618 Marshall Street, Manitowoc, 54220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,339 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Are you a handy home buyer looking for a new project? Look no further! This craftsman style home needs to be remodeled but it has potential for a buyer that wants to earn some sweat equity. This property has not been trashed out yet and is full of debris. This property is being sold in as-is condition. Proof of funds or preapproval required with all offers.

For open house information, contact Adam Adler, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

1110 N 23Rd St, Manitowoc, 54220 4 Beds 1 Bath | $127,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Recently updated 4 bedroom, 1 bath home with large backyard and fire pit. Desirable northside neighborhood. Close to schools, public transit, shopping and interstate. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Adam Klarkowski, Century 21 Aspire Group at 920-663-1200