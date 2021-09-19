Top homes for sale in Somerset

(Somerset, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Somerset. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

743 White Tail Drive, Somerset, 42503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Custom Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1.5 story brick in White Tail Run !!! Spacious open floor plan, wood floors, lots of extras ! Private rear deck, large 3 car garage all on a flat lot !!! call today !!! for a virtual tour please go to the lower left of the photo on front page see 3 D - tour includes 360 views from front and rear of home !!

For open house information, contact Richard Stephens, South Fork Realty at 606-376-5602

21 Windy Hills Drive, Somerset, 42501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,990 Square Feet | Built in None

Overlooking Somerset. This unique house sits in an established subdivision, with 3 lots and across the street Lakeview. Inside you will find 3 bed, 3 bath, and lots of space for entertaining. The living room has a fireplace, and is open with view of the kitchen for added enjoyment of your family or guest. The property consist of three lots, patio, and basement area for storage. Lots or trees and a long driveway add to the privacy of this home while remaining in an established subdivision. There is also a two car garage and sunroom.

For open house information, contact R Michael Broughton, Weichert Realtors Ford Brothers, Inc. at 606-679-2656

210 Whitaker Road, Somerset, 42503 3 Beds 4 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful Country setting!This Gorgeous custom home features open concept living, a stunning stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings. There are 3 master suites and 2 flex rooms. This home also comes with a barn! Extra acreage is available.

For open house information, contact Sasha Mayhew, Weichert Realtors Ford Brothers, Inc. at 606-679-2656

31 N Grandview Avenue, Burnside, 42519 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Charming 3 bedroom 1 1/2 story home is located within walking distance of Burnside Marina. With approx. 1800SF finished, this home would make a great permanent residence or vacation getaway. Relaxing front porch & nice back deck to enjoy a distant view of Lake Cumberland. Excellent location - great price!

For open house information, contact Nelson Weaver, Lake Cumberland Real Estate Professionals at 606-677-0059