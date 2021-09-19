Take a look at these homes on the Hinesville market now

(Hinesville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hinesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

363 Ne Murray Crossing Boulevard, Ludowici, 31316 4 Beds 3 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This brick skirted, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home rests on a spacious lot with a huge fully fenced backyard. The 2-story foyer opens to the formal dining room and flows into the kitchen. The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen area. The bar height kitchen island looks into the 2 story family room. Also, downstairs you'll find a half bathroom and the owners suite including tray ceilings, a double vanity, garden bathtub and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms and a bonus room with a closet can be found upstairs. No City Taxes!

Lot 118 Concord Road, Ludowici, 31316 4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,685 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to the Cypress IV. Gorgeous 2 story home on a large private lot. 1.87 acres in Vickers Hill subdivision. This beautiful home boasts multiple living spaces, an open layout, large kitchen, granite counter tops, SS appliances, as well as a spacious master suite, Tiled master bath, custom built in closet and 3 additional bedrooms. Home includes wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting throughout, and Covered porches. NO HOA costs. Spray foam insulation & Irrigation, 2/10 Builders warranty & Termite bond include. Call today for more information. 912-387-3076

1492 Tibet Highway Se, Ludowici, 31316 4 Beds 3 Baths | $154,900 | Mobile Home | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located on almost 5 Acres, this is the property that you've been looking for!! 4 Bed, 3 Bath Mobile Home with Huge Master Bedroom with private Bath, Large Living Room and Separate Great Room with Fireplace. Bedrooms 2 and 3 with Jack & Jill Bathroom. Additional Guest Bedroom and Bathroom. Kitchen complete with Appliances, Island, and Eat in Area overlooking massive Backyard. Screened in Back Porch, Workshop with Electricity, Shed, Pond, Drive under Carport. Bring your RV, Boats, Goats, Chickens, and Horses!! Convenient to schools, shopping and Entertainment. Minutes from Fort Stewart.

40 Rimes Avenue Se, Ludowici, 31316 4 Beds 2 Baths | $236,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Rebecca plan by Dryden Enterprises! Two story home with formal dining room just off the foyer entry! Kitchen off the dining room with stainless appliances & white cabinets! Open to the breakfast area that flows seamlessly into the family room! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets!), hall bath, laundry & the master suite! Estimated completion: Dec 21-Jan 22

