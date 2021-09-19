CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinesville, GA

Take a look at these homes on the Hinesville market now

Hinesville Updates
Hinesville Updates
 4 days ago

(Hinesville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hinesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQCOe_0c10VAd900

363 Ne Murray Crossing Boulevard, Ludowici, 31316

4 Beds 3 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This brick skirted, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home rests on a spacious lot with a huge fully fenced backyard. The 2-story foyer opens to the formal dining room and flows into the kitchen. The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen area. The bar height kitchen island looks into the 2 story family room. Also, downstairs you'll find a half bathroom and the owners suite including tray ceilings, a double vanity, garden bathtub and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms and a bonus room with a closet can be found upstairs. No City Taxes!

For open house information, contact Brianne Felton, eXp Realty, LLC at 404-281-6350

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-254231)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDcy6_0c10VAd900

Lot 118 Concord Road, Ludowici, 31316

4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,685 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to the Cypress IV. Gorgeous 2 story home on a large private lot. 1.87 acres in Vickers Hill subdivision. This beautiful home boasts multiple living spaces, an open layout, large kitchen, granite counter tops, SS appliances, as well as a spacious master suite, Tiled master bath, custom built in closet and 3 additional bedrooms. Home includes wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting throughout, and Covered porches. NO HOA costs. Spray foam insulation & Irrigation, 2/10 Builders warranty & Termite bond include. Call today for more information. 912-387-3076

For open house information, contact Skyler Wingate, Coldwell Banker Southern Coast at 912-368-4300

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-245943)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAmqO_0c10VAd900

1492 Tibet Highway Se, Ludowici, 31316

4 Beds 3 Baths | $154,900 | Mobile Home | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located on almost 5 Acres, this is the property that you've been looking for!! 4 Bed, 3 Bath Mobile Home with Huge Master Bedroom with private Bath, Large Living Room and Separate Great Room with Fireplace. Bedrooms 2 and 3 with Jack & Jill Bathroom. Additional Guest Bedroom and Bathroom. Kitchen complete with Appliances, Island, and Eat in Area overlooking massive Backyard. Screened in Back Porch, Workshop with Electricity, Shed, Pond, Drive under Carport. Bring your RV, Boats, Goats, Chickens, and Horses!! Convenient to schools, shopping and Entertainment. Minutes from Fort Stewart.

For open house information, contact Isia D Orr, FATHOM REALTY GEORGIA at 912-272-2191

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-257253)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlYgA_0c10VAd900

40 Rimes Avenue Se, Ludowici, 31316

4 Beds 2 Baths | $236,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Rebecca plan by Dryden Enterprises! Two story home with formal dining room just off the foyer entry! Kitchen off the dining room with stainless appliances & white cabinets! Open to the breakfast area that flows seamlessly into the family room! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets!), hall bath, laundry & the master suite! Estimated completion: Dec 21-Jan 22

For open house information, contact Susan H Ayers, Clickit Realty at 678-344-1600

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-257014)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
State
Georgia State
City
Hinesville, GA
Hinesville, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Recessed Lighting#Welcome Home#Horse#Ga#Exp Realty#Llc#Hoa#Bath Mobile Home#Jack Jill Bathroom#Entertainment#Fathom Realty#Dryden Enterprises#Clickit Realty
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Hinesville Updates

Hinesville Updates

Hinesville, GA
129
Followers
249
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy