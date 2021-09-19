CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, IL

House hunt Danville: See what’s on the market now

Danville Times
Danville Times
 4 days ago

(Danville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Danville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwc45_0c10V9pf00

1016 Camaro Drive, Danville, 61832

3 Beds 1 Bath | $44,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in None

Well maintained 3 bed 1 bath home, one property away from the end of the quiet street. Long gravel driveway leads to a large fenced back yard. Kitchen includes a breakfast area and double sink. Original wood cabinets. Cozy living room with updated wood panel walls. 3 spacious bedrooms with closets. Bathroom includes bath/shower. Great opportunity for investors or first time home buyers. In 2015 these were the updates completed: Major Tune Forced Air Furnace 2015 Window A/C unit New Roof "rear" (30 Architectural Asphalt Shingles) w/4 Vents 100 Amp Breaker Box Full exterior paint siding, trim, soffits Paint interior walls and trim Replace and paint 3 interior doors Flooring - New Heavy Gage Vinyl Kitchen Cabinets Restored/Refinished Laundry room conversion from garage to kitchen New bathroom toilet, vanity, lights, shower and sink plumbing replaced with PEX pipe. Property Vacant.

For open house information, contact Andrea Dahlbach, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-574-9405

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11121289)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNhSj_0c10V9pf00

48 Shorewood Drive South, Danville, 61832

5 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,020 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Tucked away in a wooded setting, this 5 bedroom home has the best of both worlds: private, scenic location yet so close to amenities in north Danville. The long driveway leads you to your oasis under the mature trees along the creek. The spacious foyer opens to the large living room and formal dining room. The updated kitchen has everything you could want: granite counters, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, a breakfast bar for additional seating, and plenty of cabinet space. Cozy up in the separate family room complete with wood beams and a gas burning fireplace with brick surround. Enjoy the natural light that fills the huge 4 seasons room! A convenient main floor bedroom could double as an office or playroom with a full bathroom nearby. The spacious second level hosts the master suite with a double closets and an updated full bathroom with tiled shower, 3 additional bedrooms, and the third full bathroom, which is remodeled with modern finishes. Entertain outside on the back deck with built-in seating and a gas hookup for your grill. You'll love the wooded views offered at every angle. Plenty of room for parking and storage with a 2 car attached garage as well as another 2 car detached garage with storage. Spacious inside and out. Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Ryan Dallas, RYAN DALLAS REAL ESTATE at 217-351-4900

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11150317)

See more property details

26592 Shake Rag Road, Danville, 61834

3 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking for a Home in the Bismarck School District? Then come look at this Three Bedroom/Two and Half Bath, 1600 Sqft Home, sitting on .89 acres! The home has a open floor plan with a natural gas stove in the family room area. Outside, you have an additional one car garage with a porch like area off to one side. This home is located on Shake Rag Rd. which give you great access to Menards and Walmart to the South.

For open house information, contact Jay Fruhling, RE/MAX REALTY ASSOCIATES-CHA at 217-352-5700

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11222519)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHqiU_0c10V9pf00

523 Harvey Street, Danville, 61832

2 Beds 1 Bath | $14,500 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1958

What a cute little house this was and can be again. Hidden from the street by large trees and shrubs it offers a private oasis from the world. Use your imagination

For open house information, contact Andrea Poling, LANDMARK REAL ESTATE at 217-352-1933

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11185261)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Open House#Pex#Property Vacant#Exp Realty#Ryan Dallas Real Estate#Sqft Home#Menards
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Danville Times

Danville Times

Danville, IL
142
Followers
252
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy