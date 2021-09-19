House hunt Danville: See what’s on the market now

(Danville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Danville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1016 Camaro Drive, Danville, 61832 3 Beds 1 Bath | $44,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in None

Well maintained 3 bed 1 bath home, one property away from the end of the quiet street. Long gravel driveway leads to a large fenced back yard. Kitchen includes a breakfast area and double sink. Original wood cabinets. Cozy living room with updated wood panel walls. 3 spacious bedrooms with closets. Bathroom includes bath/shower. Great opportunity for investors or first time home buyers. In 2015 these were the updates completed: Major Tune Forced Air Furnace 2015 Window A/C unit New Roof "rear" (30 Architectural Asphalt Shingles) w/4 Vents 100 Amp Breaker Box Full exterior paint siding, trim, soffits Paint interior walls and trim Replace and paint 3 interior doors Flooring - New Heavy Gage Vinyl Kitchen Cabinets Restored/Refinished Laundry room conversion from garage to kitchen New bathroom toilet, vanity, lights, shower and sink plumbing replaced with PEX pipe. Property Vacant.

48 Shorewood Drive South, Danville, 61832 5 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,020 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Tucked away in a wooded setting, this 5 bedroom home has the best of both worlds: private, scenic location yet so close to amenities in north Danville. The long driveway leads you to your oasis under the mature trees along the creek. The spacious foyer opens to the large living room and formal dining room. The updated kitchen has everything you could want: granite counters, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, a breakfast bar for additional seating, and plenty of cabinet space. Cozy up in the separate family room complete with wood beams and a gas burning fireplace with brick surround. Enjoy the natural light that fills the huge 4 seasons room! A convenient main floor bedroom could double as an office or playroom with a full bathroom nearby. The spacious second level hosts the master suite with a double closets and an updated full bathroom with tiled shower, 3 additional bedrooms, and the third full bathroom, which is remodeled with modern finishes. Entertain outside on the back deck with built-in seating and a gas hookup for your grill. You'll love the wooded views offered at every angle. Plenty of room for parking and storage with a 2 car attached garage as well as another 2 car detached garage with storage. Spacious inside and out. Don't miss this one!

26592 Shake Rag Road, Danville, 61834 3 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking for a Home in the Bismarck School District? Then come look at this Three Bedroom/Two and Half Bath, 1600 Sqft Home, sitting on .89 acres! The home has a open floor plan with a natural gas stove in the family room area. Outside, you have an additional one car garage with a porch like area off to one side. This home is located on Shake Rag Rd. which give you great access to Menards and Walmart to the South.

523 Harvey Street, Danville, 61832 2 Beds 1 Bath | $14,500 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1958

What a cute little house this was and can be again. Hidden from the street by large trees and shrubs it offers a private oasis from the world. Use your imagination

