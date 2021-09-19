Take a look at these homes on the market in Auburn

(Auburn, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Auburn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

311 Dorinda, Lincoln, 95648 4 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom in Lincoln Crossings! Located in a very desirable cul-de-sac. Inside the open floor plan makes you feel right at home with seamless flow between living spaces. The owners suite is generously sized with a walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry and remaining bedrooms are also good sized. There's plenty of room for al fresco dining and relaxation under the Gazebo. The Backyard is a entertainers delight! The HOA includes, clubhouse with gym, 4 pools, sauna, tennis/basketball courts and high speed fiber internet. Shopping and freeway access minutes away.

1448 Lincolnshire Circle, Lincoln, 95648 3 Beds 3 Baths | $466,990 | 1,853 Square Feet | Built in None

Conveniently located in Lincoln CA, Cerrada is a new community of single-family homes by D.R. Horton that features 4 unique floor plans ranging from approx. 1,630-2,237 sq ft. With 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3 baths and 2-car garage options, you're sure to find the home of your dreams! These homes offer 3 exterior designs including Mediterranean, Cottage, and Craftsman. Homeowners will enjoy shopping, entertainment, and recreational opportunities close by as well as the charm of Downtown Lincoln. Homeowners will enjoy nearby freeway access to Highway 65 and Highway 80, and be within close proximity to Yuba and Sacramento County.

1515 Ridgeview Cr, Auburn, 95603 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,198,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,388 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Approx $300/sqft living space! Absolutely gorgeous South Auburn home with abundant natural light has panoramic views of the Sierras, Folsom Lake, Sacramento to the coastal mountain range. Breathtaking sunrises and sunsets! Impeccably maintained, fully-renovated with the finest finishes. Nearly every feature is improved! Lives like a 4000+ sqft home with the 700 sqft finished basement & wine room. Designed with entertaining in mind both indoors and out! The stunning chef's kitchen includes waterfall-edged countertops, center island, Fisher & Paykel appliances and overlooks the spacious family room with welcoming fireplace. The generous master retreat includes a spa-like bathroom, fireplace and private deck to watch the stars! Plenty of rooms for all of your needs. Nestled on 2/3 acre, the 'cool' side backyard is surrounded by nature and overlooks a 40-acre greenbelt. Enjoy the large outdoor firepit with sitting area, spa, mature oaks, small producing orchard, putting greens, pickleball & basketball court and ample room for your largest RV and toys... with plenty of room to add a pool! Great schools, best trails, amazing community! Furniture is optional for this beautiful, timeless move-in ready home!____________________________________________A lot of thought and details went into this fully remodel home and that's one of the reasons why we love it so much!It was very important to capture and incorporate the magnificent views of lake and mountains, beautiful oak trees, greens and so much natural lights... so by adding new bigger windows and extra-large sliding doors throughout the house we could accomplish all that.The Open Concept Chef's Kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances is one of my favorites, especially the warming drawer, I couldn't believe how much I use it when entertaining. The kitchen is as beautiful as it is practical, so much natural light is coming through it will inspire you to cook all day. Lots of custom cabinets to hide all your small appliances, microwave pots pans and more. The Corian countertops and waterfall finished edges are super easy to clean. Bring your favorite bottle of wine from the temperature control wine room to sip while you seat by the island.Step out of the kitchen or living room to the large deck that can be used from entertaining a large gathering to an intimate seating for two enjoying coffee sunrises and breathtaking sunsets.If you want to get even closer to nature and relax, take a book with you and step down to the fire pit/kitchen area that is overlooking the 40-acre green belt. You can enjoy a dip in the Jacuzzi after a game of pickleball, mini golf or practicing your basketball skills, the options are endless.The Master Bedroom was inspired to feel like a true retreat from the open-concept European pebble stone shower to a nice seating by the gas fireplace, a private sundeck to wake up to and all the stars you can imagine to fall asleep with.The additional 700+ sq ft basement with storage room is a perfect opportunity for a workplace or a playroom for kids/adults and have direct access to the back yard. Interior:Fully Renovated*Newly Painted* Newly Finished Hardwood Floors* (first floor) New carpet* (second floor)3 High Efficiency Gas Fireplaces* (with remote)New light fixtures throughout the house3 Car Garage with New Insulated DoorsDirect Drive Smart Garage opener Additional 700+ Sq Ft Basement* (not include in house sqft) with access to backyardTemperature Control Wine Room Solar Roller Shades*Whole House FanNew HVAC for 2nd Floor*Kitchen:Fully renovated*Corian Countertop with Water-fall edge Kitchen Island Two SinksFisher & Paykel Appliances* Dacor Warming Drawer

15243 Lorie Dr, Grass Valley, 95949 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Ideally located on one of Alta Sierra's Best Streets. This Beautiful Property is 0.88 usable acres with views of the Sierras. You'll love the Large Great Room, Updated Kitchen, New Carpet, New Laminate, Master Bedroom Suite and Updated Bathrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee and the Views from the Back Deck. On the Lower Level you'll find a Kitchenette, Full Bathroom and two more Bedrooms. There is a separate entrance to the lower level making it a perfect in law suite. Solar has a Backup Battery System that kicks in automatically when there is a power outage. Move in now and enjoy the Pool all Summer!

