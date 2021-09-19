CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Auburn

Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 4 days ago

(Auburn, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Auburn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTmGl_0c10V74D00

311 Dorinda, Lincoln, 95648

4 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom in Lincoln Crossings! Located in a very desirable cul-de-sac. Inside the open floor plan makes you feel right at home with seamless flow between living spaces. The owners suite is generously sized with a walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry and remaining bedrooms are also good sized. There's plenty of room for al fresco dining and relaxation under the Gazebo. The Backyard is a entertainers delight! The HOA includes, clubhouse with gym, 4 pools, sauna, tennis/basketball courts and high speed fiber internet. Shopping and freeway access minutes away.

For open house information, contact Julie Grabisch, Keller Williams - Folsom at 916-404-2900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11748991)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVMkn_0c10V74D00

1448 Lincolnshire Circle, Lincoln, 95648

3 Beds 3 Baths | $466,990 | 1,853 Square Feet | Built in None

Conveniently located in Lincoln CA, Cerrada is a new community of single-family homes by D.R. Horton that features 4 unique floor plans ranging from approx. 1,630-2,237 sq ft. With 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3 baths and 2-car garage options, you're sure to find the home of your dreams! These homes offer 3 exterior designs including Mediterranean, Cottage, and Craftsman. Homeowners will enjoy shopping, entertainment, and recreational opportunities close by as well as the charm of Downtown Lincoln. Homeowners will enjoy nearby freeway access to Highway 65 and Highway 80, and be within close proximity to Yuba and Sacramento County.

For open house information, contact Shawn Blazius D.R. Horton - Sacramento-DHI

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-56723-1853)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMzE3_0c10V74D00

1515 Ridgeview Cr, Auburn, 95603

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,198,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,388 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Approx $300/sqft living space! Absolutely gorgeous South Auburn home with abundant natural light has panoramic views of the Sierras, Folsom Lake, Sacramento to the coastal mountain range. Breathtaking sunrises and sunsets! Impeccably maintained, fully-renovated with the finest finishes. Nearly every feature is improved! Lives like a 4000+ sqft home with the 700 sqft finished basement & wine room. Designed with entertaining in mind both indoors and out! The stunning chef's kitchen includes waterfall-edged countertops, center island, Fisher & Paykel appliances and overlooks the spacious family room with welcoming fireplace. The generous master retreat includes a spa-like bathroom, fireplace and private deck to watch the stars! Plenty of rooms for all of your needs. Nestled on 2/3 acre, the 'cool' side backyard is surrounded by nature and overlooks a 40-acre greenbelt. Enjoy the large outdoor firepit with sitting area, spa, mature oaks, small producing orchard, putting greens, pickleball & basketball court and ample room for your largest RV and toys... with plenty of room to add a pool! Great schools, best trails, amazing community! Furniture is optional for this beautiful, timeless move-in ready home!____________________________________________A lot of thought and details went into this fully remodel home and that's one of the reasons why we love it so much!It was very important to capture and incorporate the magnificent views of lake and mountains, beautiful oak trees, greens and so much natural lights... so by adding new bigger windows and extra-large sliding doors throughout the house we could accomplish all that.The Open Concept Chef's Kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances is one of my favorites, especially the warming drawer, I couldn't believe how much I use it when entertaining. The kitchen is as beautiful as it is practical, so much natural light is coming through it will inspire you to cook all day. Lots of custom cabinets to hide all your small appliances, microwave pots pans and more. The Corian countertops and waterfall finished edges are super easy to clean. Bring your favorite bottle of wine from the temperature control wine room to sip while you seat by the island.Step out of the kitchen or living room to the large deck that can be used from entertaining a large gathering to an intimate seating for two enjoying coffee sunrises and breathtaking sunsets.If you want to get even closer to nature and relax, take a book with you and step down to the fire pit/kitchen area that is overlooking the 40-acre green belt. You can enjoy a dip in the Jacuzzi after a game of pickleball, mini golf or practicing your basketball skills, the options are endless.The Master Bedroom was inspired to feel like a true retreat from the open-concept European pebble stone shower to a nice seating by the gas fireplace, a private sundeck to wake up to and all the stars you can imagine to fall asleep with.The additional 700+ sq ft basement with storage room is a perfect opportunity for a workplace or a playroom for kids/adults and have direct access to the back yard. Interior:Fully Renovated*Newly Painted* Newly Finished Hardwood Floors* (first floor) New carpet* (second floor)3 High Efficiency Gas Fireplaces* (with remote)New light fixtures throughout the house3 Car Garage with New Insulated DoorsDirect Drive Smart Garage opener Additional 700+ Sq Ft Basement* (not include in house sqft) with access to backyardTemperature Control Wine Room Solar Roller Shades*Whole House FanNew HVAC for 2nd Floor*Kitchen:Fully renovated*Corian Countertop with Water-fall edge Kitchen Island Two SinksFisher & Paykel Appliances* Dacor Warming Drawer

For open house information, contact Catherine Brown, Keller Williams - Roseville at 916-788-8800

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11739911)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Prw0y_0c10V74D00

15243 Lorie Dr, Grass Valley, 95949

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Ideally located on one of Alta Sierra's Best Streets. This Beautiful Property is 0.88 usable acres with views of the Sierras. You'll love the Large Great Room, Updated Kitchen, New Carpet, New Laminate, Master Bedroom Suite and Updated Bathrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee and the Views from the Back Deck. On the Lower Level you'll find a Kitchenette, Full Bathroom and two more Bedrooms. There is a separate entrance to the lower level making it a perfect in law suite. Solar has a Backup Battery System that kicks in automatically when there is a power outage. Move in now and enjoy the Pool all Summer!

For open house information, contact Margie Richmond, Keller Williams - Roseville at 916-788-8800

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11714454)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Alta Sierra, CA
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Business
City
Roseville, CA
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Auburn Updates

Auburn Updates

Auburn, CA
82
Followers
227
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy