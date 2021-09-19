CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Sherman-curious? These homes are on the market

Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Sherman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sherman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OtWL_0c10V6BU00

1837 Leo Drive, Van Alstyne, 75495

4 Beds 4 Baths | $485,278 | Single Family Residence | 2,989 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New David Weekley Home in Mantua Point! This growing master planned community in will balance the best of city life and the great outdoors. The Malinda offers a great plan for growing families with a study to allow for privacy during the work day and a retreat and media room for family time. In Highly Rated Van Alstyne ISD.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Rado, David M. Weekley at 877-933-5539

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14580855)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCHpe_0c10V6BU00

601 E Munson Street, Denison, 75021

2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 886 Square Feet | Built in 1920

HANDY MAN SPECIAL!!! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath sitting on 5 LOTS!! Updated electrical, new windows, tankless water heater, roof updated in 2019. Original hardwood floors and wood burning fire place, bring your creative touch to make this home yours. Seller is willing to sell lots separate! INVESTORS AND HOME DEVELOPERS WELCOME!!

For open house information, contact Savannah Payne, Angel Ridge Properties at 903-821-4200

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14616856)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IztEV_0c10V6BU00

306 Arapaho E, Sherman, 75092

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,302 Square Feet | Built in 1964

ENDLESS POSSIBILTIES! Must see to envision the potential! Some minor updates have been completed, but here is your chance to put your personal touch into updating this home. Well thought out floor plan that offers formal living & dining rms that are large enough for entertaining. Home also offers a 2nd living area with a wood burning fireplace, built-in cabinets, & a bench to lounge & read by the window. All 3 bedrms are generous in size. Master bedrm has multiple windows allowing natural light to come in. Mature trees in the front provide plenty of shade. Spacious back patio overlooks the back yard with plenty of room for those outdoor activities. Come take a look & make this home shine to its full potential!

For open house information, contact Evan Martin, Real Broker, LLC at 855-450-0442

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14668610)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZP0hk_0c10V6BU00

1702 Ridgeway Drive, Sherman, 75092

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great house in convenient West Sherman neighborhood. Features 2 large living areas and 2 eating areas. Large corner lot. This one just needs a little TLC and it's home!

For open house information, contact JOEY JORDAN, Frontier Properties at 903-821-1232

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14643870)

See more property details

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman, TX
ABOUT

With Sherman Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

