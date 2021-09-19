Take a look at these homes on the market in Bonney Lake

(Bonney Lake, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bonney Lake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1320 Browns Point Blvd, Tacoma, 98422 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,099,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,944 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This absolutely stunning mid-century modern home w/Incredible, unobstructed Sound, City, Mt Rainier&Olympic views; is the one you've been waiting for! Sitting on a large .6acre, western facing lot; you'll enjoy beautiful sunsets, the glow of city lights, incredible 4th of July fireworks& breathtaking views from nearly every angle! The open floor plan is bright&beautiful w/Luxury design elements throughout! The yard is expansive& provides RV& guest prkng, a huge 1,200sqft deck, covered gazebo& outdoor speaker sys that makes this home an entertainers dream! The daylight bsmnt could become an MIL w/Private entry, family rm, 3rd bdrm, 3/4bth& Lrg laundry rm w/Spc for 2nd ktchn! Lrg wrkshp off back of garage, Heat Pump& so much more! Must see!

18111 135Th St E, Bonney Lake, 98391 4 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,195 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Highly sought after Next Gen Home now available in Tehaleh! This Lennar Bainbridge features separate living quarters with separate entrance on the main level which is perfect for guests, in home business or family that needs their own space. The main house features a wide open, light filled great room that's open to the kitchen and dining. Upstairs is the huge Master Suite, 2 bedrooms, main bath, loft, laundry and flex space. The back yard is level and sits up high so you have amazing sunset views! Mt Rainier can be seen from the upstairs on clear days. 3 car garage and AC make this home the obvious choice!

20098 154Th St. E, Bonney Lake, 98391 6 Beds 3 Baths | $684,995 | 3,011 Square Feet | Built in None

Receive up to $6,000 towards Closing Costs and/or Options.*To receive this incentive, Buyer must contract by 9/30/21 and close per terms of the contract with use of seller-preferred lender.September Move-in Homes Available! Tucked away just above the City of Bonney Lake, Preston Woods is a peaceful retreat youll love to call home. Major shopping, entertainment, public services and a plethora of restaurants are only a short drive away. Boeing, JBLM, Good Samaritan Hospital, UW Tacoma and more are easily accessible via WA-410. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to parks, hiking trails, water sports and golf courses! On top of it all, no matter your destination, stunning views of Mount Rainier will be there to greet you.D.R. Horton is an Equal Housing Opportunity Builder. Financing offered by DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd Limited Partnership (DHIM), 11241 Slater Ave NE, Suite 220, Kirkland, WA 98033, Branch NMLS #36760, Company NMLS #14622. DHIM is an affiliate of D.R. Horton/Express Homes/Emerald Homes/Freedom Homes. For more information about DHIM Licensing and its affiliation with D.R. Horton, please visit http://www.dhimortgage.com/affiliate. *Buyer of any released homesite will receive up to $6,000 in closing costs and/or options incentives to be used at Buyers discretion when Buyer funds and closes with DHIM. Options incentive is for the purchase of options and upgrades for the home from sellers design center only. If Buyer elects to use any of the incentive for the purchase of upgrades and options for the home from sellers design center, at least 20% of the total incentive must be applied towards Buyers closing costs. Any unused incentive will be forfeited. Options incentive offer availability subject to stage of completion. Options and upgrades are to be installed prior to closing. Provided for informational purposes only. This is not a commitment to lend; not all buyers will qualify. Buyer is not required to finance through DHIM to purchase a home;

11108 E 44Th Av, Tacoma, 98446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Outside downtown Tacoma, The lot includes a 3 bd/ 1.5 ba home — perfect for investors. The plot has two acres to build on with a barn. The home includes a laminate floor living area, a tiled kitchen with a granite counter and stainless steel appliances, two upstairs bedrooms, one downstairs bedroom, and a full bath. Short commute to downtown Tacoma and Olympic Peninsula. Buyer/Buyer Broker to verify all information.

