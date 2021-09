Today only, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is not only discounted to its best price to date, but the smartwatch also comes with a free dual wireless charging pad. Amazon has the combo on sale for $230, which is $20 cheaper than the watch would normally sell for on its own. The deal encompasses all available colorways, as well as the larger 44mm version for $260 if you prefer a bigger watch. The wireless charging pad you get with it fast charges both the watch and a phone, and it would normally sell for $60 on its own.

