Check out these homes on the Orangeburg market now
(Orangeburg, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Orangeburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Perfect Investment Property or starter home being sold ""As-Is/Where-Is"". This double wide home sits on approx 1.41AC. Property is 3 bedroom 2 baths. Conveniently located minutes from Orangeburg All appliances to convey. AC and roof replaced within the last 3 years. Detached garage and storage building also on property. Owner has title to mobile home.
For open house information, contact Elisha Clark, Excel Real Estate Sumter at 803-719-3194
Calling all first time buyers or investors who are looking for a great rental property! Home is completely ready to move in! Hardwood Floors, newer roof, hvac system, and appliances! Convenient location to shopping, dinning, and downtown!
For open house information, contact Karen Choe, ERA Wilder Realty/Midtown at 803-765-0211
This beautiful homestead is located in the heart of the Edisto School District. It is surrounded with family farm land. It comes complete with a large pool and pool house. This property also has a shed to store all of your outdoor toys. This property is great for the outdoor family. It sits a good ways off the main highway for complete privacy. You will absolutely love this home. It's a must see.
For open house information, contact Miranda Mole, Keller Williams Palmetto at 803-722-1900
Great in-town living.
For open house information, contact Gail Hubbard-Mack, Middleton & Associates at 803-534-8152
