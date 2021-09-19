Check out these homes on the Orangeburg market now

(Orangeburg, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Orangeburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1071 Binnicker Bridge Rd, Cope, 29038 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Mobile Home | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Perfect Investment Property or starter home being sold ""As-Is/Where-Is"". This double wide home sits on approx 1.41AC. Property is 3 bedroom 2 baths. Conveniently located minutes from Orangeburg All appliances to convey. AC and roof replaced within the last 3 years. Detached garage and storage building also on property. Owner has title to mobile home.

1135 Gloria St, Orangeburg, 29115 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,202 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Calling all first time buyers or investors who are looking for a great rental property! Home is completely ready to move in! Hardwood Floors, newer roof, hvac system, and appliances! Convenient location to shopping, dinning, and downtown!

149 Elder Branch Rd, Cordova, 29039 4 Beds 4 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,215 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This beautiful homestead is located in the heart of the Edisto School District. It is surrounded with family farm land. It comes complete with a large pool and pool house. This property also has a shed to store all of your outdoor toys. This property is great for the outdoor family. It sits a good ways off the main highway for complete privacy. You will absolutely love this home. It's a must see.

931 Whitman St, Orangeburg, 29115 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,211 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great in-town living.

