Military

Why the US should offer to buy France's submarines for Vietnam

By Tom Rogan
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States would achieve three objectives by purchasing a number of Shortfin Barracuda submarines from France and then giving them to Vietnam. First, the Biden administration would repair relations with America's oldest ally. Second, it would supply a rising security partner with newly potent means of challenging China's imperialism. Third, it would test President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to international security in the South China Sea.

